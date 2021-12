Revolut, the UK’s most valuable fintech, is reportedly looking to ramp up its prevalence in the world of cryptocurrency by launching its own token. The company, which has attained a valuation of $33 billion, has made headway in offering cryptocurrency buying as a central part of its services. But now Revolut appears set to go one step further in creating and launching its own cryptographic token, according to two sources.

