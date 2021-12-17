ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé & More Sing For Hospital Patients, Families

By Kelly Fisher
Photo: Getty Images

Tons of the biggest names in the music industry are banding together to spread some cheer during the holiday season. Musicians On Call (MOC) is a nonprofit organization that brings artist together to deliver an exclusive performances for patients and caregivers. This marks the second annual endeavor for Musicians On Call, which will share the holiday concert with hospitals nationwide. It will be available on-demand throughout the month of December, the nonprofit announced in a press release on Friday (December 17).

“Hospitals are a tough place to be this time of year, but we know a dose of holiday music is exactly what’s needed to help lift spirits. Musicians On Call is honored to be joined by such incredible artists to put smiles on the faces of adult and pediatric patients, Veterans and caregivers everywhere,” Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin said in a statement. “...We are proud to host the largest virtual holiday concert exclusively for hospitals.”

This year, the star-studded list includes host Cassadee Pope and performers: Lauren Alaina , Michael Bublé , Kelly Clarkson , Gavin DeGraw , Brett Eldredge , Grace Gaustad , Norah Jones , Cyndi Lauper , Maddie & Tae , Reba McEntire , Leslie Odom Jr. , Jon Pardi , Teddy Swims , Switchfoot and more. Other celebs are joining in with video messages for patients and caregivers, including: Sofia Carson , Lester Holt, King Calaway , Katy Perry , Billy Porter , Olivia Rodrigo , Amanda Shires , Caitlyn Smith , Bryce Vine and X Ambassadors .

CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Just Got Hit With A Legal Setback Amid Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

One of the biggest points of contention in Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce seems to be their ranch property in Montana. The couple’s split has been mired in lawsuits, custody battles and debates over their prenuptial agreement, to be sure. But the Montana ranch, where the couple quarantined together during the early stretch of the COVID pandemic, continues to be an issue, and it was Clarkson who suffered a setback this time in regards to the property.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Orange Gown & More Gorgeous Looks During Her Holiday Special

Kelly Clarkson is more than ready for the holidays. The host/singer extraordinaire wows in a number of stunning looks during her ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ special. Kelly Clarkson is getting into the Christmas spirit with her holiday special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which premieres December 1. This holiday spectacular will feature incredible performances, special guests, and more. The singer makes a number of amazing wardrobe changes throughout the special.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
wkml.com

Kelly Clarkson Covers Blake Shelton On ‘Kellyoke’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson may rib Blake Shelton a lot when she is on The Voice and is in stiff competition with him, but she does respect his music as she covered one of his songs on her talk show segment called “Kellyoke.”. Kelly covered Shelton’s “Who Are You When I’m Not...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Glam Red Dress With Sequins For ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’

For her latest holiday performance, Carrie Underwood took the stage at ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center ‘ on Dec. 1, and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Carrie Underwood is all about the holiday music since releasing her Christmas album, My Gift, in 2020, and she returned to our television screens for another Christmas performance on Dec. 1. Carrie was part of the Christmas in Rockefeller Center event, which aired on NBC. The performance was pre-taped, but Carrie still stole the show as she sang “Let There Be Peace” in a gorgeous, holiday-inspired outfit.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson admits to being a ‘chip licker’

Kelly Clarkson has started a Doritos dustup. The pop star says she likes to lick the dust off Doritos. “I don’t actually like the chip of Doritos,” she told “This is Us” star Sterling K. Brown when he appeared on her talk show Wednesday and they chatted about their food obsessions.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Keith Urban Gushes Over Wife Nicole Kidman on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman recently celebrated their 15th year of marriage. The adorable couple recently worked together on the miniseries, Nine Perfect Strangers. While Kidman starred in the series, Urban had the job of writing one of the songs. Urban went on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about...
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Collects ‘Red Flags’ After Divorce

Kelly Clarkson’s messy divorce from her former manager Brandon Blackstock has made her watch out for “red flags” in relationships, and although she’s open to love again, she says that she will be quite careful if and when she enters another relationship. Kelly also said that...
CELEBRITIES
