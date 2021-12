(undated) – It looks as though Massachusetts voters will have four ballot questions to consider in 2022. The four questions met the signature threshold they needed to advance to the ballot. They include measures which would change in the state’s medical and dental benefits plan. Two questions dealing with providing app based drivers with access to health benefits and paid time off. And the last question would alter the commonwealth’s liquor laws to bring back Happy Hour.. The questions have been approved by the Secretary of State’s office.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO