Presidential Election

In Chile’s Presidential Race, Kast and Boric Are Not Equally Dangerous Extremes

By Will Freeman, Lucas Perelló
Foreign Policy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead international coverage of Chile’s Dec. 19 presidential runoff election, and you might think voters are at a crossroads. In the contest between far-right José Antonio Kast and leftist Gabriel Boric, the story goes, Chileans...

foreignpolicy.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

Chile's Kast channels Pinochet's ghost against 'communist' left

SANTIAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chilean ultra-conservative presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, sometimes likened to Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro and a defender of former dictator General Augusto Pinochet, is riding a wave of voter anger and fear over immigration and crime. The 55-year-old lawyer, a Catholic and father of nine,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Fearing setback, Chile’s women may decide presidential race

When Chileans went to the polls last month, Elizabeth Padilla, like more than half of eligible voters in the South American country, stayed home, not feeling represented by any of the seven candidates on the ballot.But her apathy suddenly lifted when José Antonio Kast finished first. In recent days, as Chileans gear up for a runoff pitting the far-right candidate against leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, the 45-year-old artist has been hanging campaign posters in her downtown Santiago neighborhood and warning friends of what she sees as a serious threat to women if Kast wins.“We are four sisters and I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America

SANTIAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chile's left partied into the early hours of Monday with thousands taking to the street with flags and banners in capital Santiago to celebrate the election win of 35-year-old Gabriel Boric, who will become the country's youngest ever President. Boric, a former student protest leader...
POLITICS
dailyplanetdc.com

Former student activist Gabriel Boric becomes Chile’s youngest president

Leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric defeated right-wing candidate Jose Antonio Kast in Chile’s presidential runoff on Sunday. The 35-year-old, who rose to prominence leading protests in 2011 demanding better education, will be the nation’s youngest leader. Boric has promised to address economic inequality, raise taxes on the rich and...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Student Leader to President? Chile's Boric Eyes Historic Election Win

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Former student protest leader and leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric has his sights set on winning Chile's presidential election on Sunday, which would make the 35-year-old the Andean country's youngest ever leader and cap the return of the progressive left. The former law student, leading a leftist coalition...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Chile: candidates battle for moderate votes as presidential race nears end

Chile’s presidential race is hurtling towards its conclusion with the two remaining candidates battling to secure moderate votes in a deeply divided political landscape. Far-right candidate José Antonio Kast secured a two-point victory in November’s first round, but polls show that Gabriel Boric – the leftwing former student leader he will face in the 19 December runoff – now holds a narrow lead.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
honknews.com

Leftist Boric Elected Chile’s President

Gabriel Boric, a leftist, became Chile’s youngest president. The 35-year-old former student protest leader beat far-right candidate José Antonio Kast by ten points. Mr Boric promised to protect democracy and rein in Chile’s neoliberal free market economy. He will head a nation shaken by rallies against injustice...
POLITICS
etftrends.com

Chile ETF Plunges After Leftist Boric’s Historic Win

A Chile country-specific exchange traded fund plunged after leftist millennial Gabriel Boric won a landslide presidential election, giving him a lot of room to push through aggressive reforms in the Latin American economy and fueling an uncertain outlook. Among the worst performing non-leveraged ETFs of Monday, the iShares MSCI Chile...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Chile’s new president: Boric brings a fresh start

The relief is immense. But so is the challenge that lies ahead. Gabriel Boric’s sweeping victory over his far-right opponent José Antonio Kast in Chile’s presidential election on Sunday was welcome to all those alarmed at the prospect of a leader who admires the country’s late dictator Augusto Pinochet and embraces Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. Polls had predicted that Mr Boric would win modestly in the second round; instead, with a 12 percentage point lead on a high turnout – giving him more votes than any president in history – he has a resounding mandate. Now Chile’s youngest ever president-elect, just 35, must attempt to push through his ambitious pledges of sweeping reform – including abolishing the private pension system, raising taxes, increasing the minimum wage and forgiving student debt – in a polarised nation.
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Meet the Indigenous Leaders Reshaping Ecuador’s Politics

Welcome back to Foreign Policy’s Latin America Brief. This week, we’re mixing up our coverage to bring you exclusive interviews with leaders at the forefront of Indigenous politics in Ecuador. I just returned to Rio de Janeiro from Ecuador, where I spoke with Nemonte Nenquimo, Salvador Quishpe, and...
AMERICAS
Comments / 0

