Whenever I am together with a group of family and friends and I notice people preoccupied with their phones, I ask them, “Are you texting me?” Or, if I happen to have everyone’s cellphone number, I will send them all a group text, “Are you texting me?” Both usually get a chuckle and now, if I happen to get caught doing something on my phone, someone invariably sends me that same text or just asks me if I am texting them.

