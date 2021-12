On Monday, Eagle County set a disturbing record — 139 new COVID-19 cases were reported. That number will likely increase as more test data is reported, and it is the latest evidence that the new omicron variant-fueled surge has hit the Colorado High Country. Over the past seven days, there has been a 250% increase in the number of local COVID-19 cases. The county is now averaging 700 cases per 100,000 — a high it has never hit in previous waves.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO