TWINSICK is emerging as one of the most exciting duos to rise through the barracks of the US dance music scene. While in college, the guys quickly amassed over 12 million views on YouTube with pre-established hits featuring their mashups and remixes, which ultimately landed them official remixes for The Chainsmokers, Two Friends, and Telykast. Now primed for takeoff, TWINSICK is dropping their best music yet, and will be performing at the biggest college parties around the country. Their release ‘Get Mine’ serves as a prominent demonstration of their development as a pair, and this production overall homes in on the raw understanding and propensity for the production of infectious electronic music.

