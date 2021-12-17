ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to get the Blizabelle skin in Fortnite

By Jon Yelenic
gamepur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of Fortnite’s annual Winterfest event, Epic Games announced a new skin, Blizabelle, that players can redeem for free through the end of the event. However, there’s been some confusion over how to acquire this new skin, particularly on platforms aside from PC. This guide will show you how to...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and other sites stop working

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and several other leading sites appear to have gone down briefly amid a widespread internet outage.Website health monitor Down Detector registered thousands of reports of the websites not working.It is not immediately clear what the issue is, though problems were also impacting Amazon Web Services, which hosts a number of high-profile sites and platforms.Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and popular video game Rocket League were also was hit by the issues, which come just three days before Christmas.The issue appears to have been relatively short lived, with service resuming within 30 minutes of the reports first appearing on Wednesday afternoon. Read More Amazon Ring working on doorbells that detect people by their skin and smellSome of the world’s biggest websites just brokeLarge parts of the internet are breaking
BUSINESS
gamerevolution.com

Fortnite Christmas skins include a frosty banana

Our first glimpse at this year’s Fortnite Christmas skins is here, thanks to reliable dataminers. At least ten new skins will land in Epic Games’ ever-popular battle royale this holiday season. That’s on top of new pickaxes, emotes, and gliders to add to the festive theme. Join us as we look at the best upcoming Fortnite Christmas skins, to kit your character out this winter.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Brings Gears Of War Skins & Other Cosmetics To Fortnite Today

Good news if you're a Gears fan and Fortnite fan, as the two are combining in the form of a "Delta-One" cosmetic set, reportedly heading to the game's Item Shop later today at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am GMT (thanks, GameSpot). The full collection will include the following:
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Nvidia Geforce#Winterfest
Digital Trends

How to track Fortnite stats

Although there are a lot of moving pieces in Fortnite, and dozens of statistics that can be tracked, the game doesn’t do a very good job of monitoring player progress. Rather than record a wide range of info — such as kill/death ratio, damage done per round, and so on — you’re limited to simply looking at your Victory Royales and total games played.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite x Marshmello Returns December 14 — New Skin & Merch

Fortnite’s collaboration with American DJ and music producer Marshmello continues on December 14. The year 2019 marked Marshemello’s first appearance in Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic Games worked with the famous artist to construct an in-game skin and other accessories, culminating in the first official ICON Series entry. Since then, several well-known content creators and celebrities such as Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and pop superstar Ariana Grande have enjoyed the same Fortnite presence.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Gears of War: Marcus Fenix And Kait Diaz Skins Coming To Fortnite Today

In a homecoming of sorts, two Gears of War character skins are joining the Fortnite roster today. Epic Games was the original owner of the Gears of War franchise, but it sold the rights to Microsoft back in 2014. Thanks to Fortnite, Gears of War cosmetics are coming to the popular battle royale. That’s because Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop later today at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

Fortnite Guide: How to Easily Get the Mythic MK-Seven AR

The Mythic MK-Seven Assault Rifle is currently the strongest weapon in Fortnite Battle Royale. This weapon is new and players are still getting used to it, but there is no doubt that it’s deadly in the right hands. However, players can only obtain it by defeating The Foundation, and that can be tricky.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
estnn.com

Fortnite: How To Get Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters

Spider-Man's Web-Shooter ability is now in Fortnite!. Fortnite Chapter 3 marked the debut of Spider-Man after months of leaks assured it would happen. The web-slinging Marvel superhero headlined Chapter 3 Season 1's Battle Pass and got his own point of interest (POI), dubbed The Daily Bugle. Epic Games introduced a Mythic item honoring Spider-Man to top it all off.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to get permanent Arcane weapon skins in BGMI for free?

Krafton had recently collaborated with Arcane, an animated series based on Riot Game’s MOBA category game, League of Legends. This collaboration has brought a new mode in BGMI which players are thoroughly enjoying. The latest surprise is Arcane weapon skins in BGMI which can be obtained for free. Arcane...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 Free Skins for all players

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 Free Skins: Fortnite has taken up the winter fest game a notch higher with all the free rewards, making it more lucrative than it was before for all players. Epic Games has recently confirmed the arrival of the much-awaited Winter event that goes by the name Winterfest for the Fortnite community.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Fortnite Christmas Skins 2021: Icebound Midas, Blizzaballe, Ice Crystal & More

Epic has revealed the Christmas skins coming to Fortnite for Winterfest 2021 and it’s fair to say that we’re all taking a trip to recolor wonderland. While there are a few original skins this Christmas, the vast majority of them are restyles of iconic skins like Midas, Crystal, and Isabelle. There’s even a new Jonesy variant. However, there are also some brand new skins like Dawn and Reina that players will no doubt love too.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Adds New Spider-Man: No Way Home Skins

To coincide with this week's release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Epic Games and Marvel are collaborating once again to bring a new pair of skins to the popular battle royale game Fortnite. While Fortnite Chapter 3, which started just a few weeks back, has already added a handful of different Spidey skins, these new outfits are instead directly associated with Tom Holland and Zendaya's characters seen in No Way Home.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS Plus Members Get Free Fortnite Skin, Harvesting Tool

You don’t need to be subscribed to PS Plus in order to enjoy free-to-play games like Fortnite, but Sony tries to incentivise sign-ups by providing extra cosmetics to members. Following the recent release of Chapter 3, the Japanese giant has launched a new PS Plus Celebration Pack for Epic Games’ aforementioned Battle Royale, which includes a skin and harvesting tool.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to unlock Fortnite Chapter 3 Super Level Styles: Photo Negative, Scarlet Blackout & Gilded Reality skins

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 Battle Pass has added new Super Level Styles, and here’s how you can unlock the Photo Negative, Scarlet Blackout, and Gilded Reality skins. Epic Games often add brand-new skin styles to the Fortnite Battle Pass, and these are incredibly difficult to unlock. You’ll need to progress through the different tiers and reach a high level in order to do so.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to Get New Fortnite Voidlander Pack in Season 8

The new Fortnite Voidlander Pack has finally been released in the game after the onset of a new chapter in Fortnite, being the latest pack in Chapter 3 season 1. The Fortnite Voidlander Pack has been released on the occasion of the new chapter in Fortnite and fans have already gone gaga over this new skin.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Fly With a Chicken in Fortnite

Now that we know where to find chickens in Fortnite, you can get started on the 'Fly with a Chicken' Challenge. Flying with a chicken is part of the quests issued by Sgt. Winter for the Winterfest 2021 Challenges. How to Fly With a Chicken in Fortnite. Flying with a...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get a Snowball Launcher in Fortnite

The holiday-themed Winterfest has returned to Fortnite to close out 2021 and kick off Chapter Three. The event features a new questline of daily challenges, a huge collection of holiday cosmetics, and an assortment of new and old winter-themed items to use in-game. Included in these new items is the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy