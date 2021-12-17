ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL reduces Spezza suspension from 6 to 4 games

By James O'Brien
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a Dec. 14 hearing, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld Jason Spezza‘s suspension for kneeing Neal Pionk in the head. However, after that hearing, the Spezza suspension was reduced from six games to four. Spezza suspension reduced from six games...

nhl.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

