ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Goldman Sees Oil At $100 By 2023

By Irina Slav
OilPrice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs has forecast crude oil prices could hit $100 in 2023 as demand growth outpaces supply growth. "There's insufficient supply in the face of strong demand," said Damien Courvalin, head of energy research at the investment bank, earlier today, as quoted by Bloomberg. "Oil prices have to be higher to...

oilprice.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Along With Crude Prices

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States last week rose by 7, bringing the total to 586 as oil prices remain relatively strong despite the fresh wave of Covid-19 cases brought by the new variant of the coronavirus. Last week’s count compared with a rig count rise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Tight Crude Inventories Push Oil Prices Back To Mid-$70s

Oil prices have risen back to the mid-$70s this week as a result of tighter U.S. crude inventories and a force majeure on Libyan crude oil exports. The interdependence of oil prices and Omicron news updates has subsided somewhat this week as the overall decline in US crude stocks and the Libyan supply disruption have been moving prices upwards. Despite US crude supply hovering around 11.6-11.7 million b/d, robust demand triggered another week-on-week decline in inventories at a whopping 4.7 million barrels. Libya degenerating into another bout of internal strife has taken off some 300,000 b/d of crude in an instant, providing a welcome Christmas gift for the oil bulls. As of Tuesday, Brent traded around $75.5 per barrel whilst US benchmark WTI was last seen around $73 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#Gas Prices#Goldman Sees Oil At#Bloomberg#Omicron
OilPrice.com

Uncertainty To Dominate Oil Markets In 2022

Uncertainty has returned to oil markets at the end of the year as a new variant of Covid combines with inflation fears to threaten demand. Predicting the price of oil is always difficult, but with an energy crisis in Europe, OPEC+ controlling production, the energy transition underway, and Covid continuing next year is particularly difficult to read.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

4 Stocks to Buy on Goldman Sachs’ Prediction That Oil Could Hit $100

The gradual global economic recovery and anticipated relatively moderate effects of the COVID-19 omicron variant could increase the demand for oil in 2022. According to Goldman Sachs’ (GS), oil prices could hit $100. Against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of fundamentally sound oil-related stocks Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Marathon Oil (MRO), and APA Corporation (APA). Let’s discuss.The major stock market indexes climbed for the second day in succession yesterday after President Biden reassured the nation that his government has no plans to return to March 2020 style pandemic-driven lockdowns. Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) believes that oil demand will reach a new high in 2022 and again in 2023. GS’ head of energy research, Damien Courvalin, believes that oil prices can soar to $100 per barrel.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend gain after larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories

Oil futures extended gains Wednesday, after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.7 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 17. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had, on average, looked for crude stocks to fall by 3.9 million barrels, while sources said the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday showed a 3.67 million barrel decline. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery initially pared its gain, then pushed to a new session high and remained up 60 cents, or 0.8%, at $71.72 a barrel, compared with around $71.50 ahead of the figures. Gasoline supplies rose by a much larger-than-expected 5.5 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a rise of 600,000 barrels and API data that showed an increase of 3.7 million barrels. The EIA said distillate stocks rose by 400,000 barrels. Analysts had looked for a decline of 1.6 million barrels, while API data was said to show a fall of 849,000 barrels.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
OilPrice.com

Global Oil And Gas Discoveries Set To Hit 75-Year Low In 2021

Global oil and gas discoveries in 2021 are on track to hit their lowest full-year level in 75 years should the remainder of December fail to yield any significant finds, Rystad Energy analysis shows. As of the end of November, total global discovered volumes this year are calculated at 4.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and, with no major finds announced so far this month, the industry is on course for its worst discoveries toll since 1946. This would also represent a considerable drop from the 12.5 billion boe unearthed in 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows

European gas prices jumped to an all-time high on Tuesday after natural gas on a key pipeline from Russia to Germany reversed flow eastward and freezing temperatures took hold in many parts of Europe. The benchmark price for Europe at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) surged by 11 percent...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic

Crude oil prices took a dive on Monday morning with WTI crashing 6% on the day as fresh Omicron fears spooked the market. At 11:32 a.m. EDT, WTI crude was trading at $66.44, down $4.42 (-6.24%) on the day, with Brent crude trading at $69.69, down $3.83 (5.21%) per barrel as traders fear the demand destruction that could result from fresh lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oilprice.com’s Top 5 Oil And Gas Picks For 2022

With the year drawing to a close, it's time for investors to recalibrate their portfolios. The current year has been an annus mirabilis for energy investors thanks to high energy prices. But the oil markets continue to be volatile and turbulent thanks to the pandemic and the ongoing energy transition.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Goldman Sachs Mulling Financed Emissions Reduction

Goldman Sachs Group plans to reduce the carbon footprint of its fossil-fuel clients by a fifth as it acts on a pledge to make its business climate neutral by mid-century. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to reduce the carbon footprint of its fossil-fuel clients by a fifth, and slash emissions in other key customer groups as it acts on a pledge to make its business climate neutral by mid-century.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

The price of WTI crude rose nearly 2% on Thursday on EIA reports that U.S. implied petroleum products demand had risen to record heights. U.S. implied petroleum products demand rose to 23.191 million bpd for week ending December 10. The previous record was set during week ending August 27 of this year, which reached fresh highs of 22.820 million bpd.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

OPEC Sees ‘Mild And Short-Lived’ Omicron Impact On Oil Demand

The impact of the Omicron COVID variant on global oil demand will be mild and short-lived, OPEC said on Monday, leaving its 2021 and 2022 demand growth forecasts unchanged. In its closely-watched Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), the cartel suggested today that recent fears of Omicron slashing oil demand significantly may be unfounded.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Libya Once Again Tries To Boost Oil Production

Libya is considering a reward-and-penalties system for oil companies in order to motivate them to meet production targets. Per a report by Bloomberg, the plan includes introducing new contracts for private companies, under which the companies will stand to receive bonus payments if they meet their targets and be penalized if they fail to do so.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy