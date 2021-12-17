Vechain price analysis: Price function deflates at $0.078 as bearish trend continues

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, the price is consolidating as the bulls and bears are fighting for a breakout. In the consolidation period right now, the price is making a descending triangle pattern which is a very bearish pattern. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the price will break the support or head towards the resistance. First, the MACD shows red histograms as the MACD line is below the signal, but the MACD line crosses the signal line. If the cross is complete, then it will be bullish. It will be a buy signal for the traders. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 37, and the RSI line is pointing towards the oversold zone of 30, which means the bears are winning the fight against the bulls in the order book. Lastly, the 20MA is below the 50MA, and the 50MA is crossing the 100MA. If the cross is complete, then it is a bearish sign.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 18 HOURS AGO