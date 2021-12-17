In Our Opinion: JCOPE made right call on Cuomo deal

Several months after coming under scrutiny as being ineffective, the state ethics commission has finally done something of significance at the highest level.

The panel, instituted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, investigated Cuomo’s $5.1 million book deal touting his leadership during the early days of the COVID pandemic, and earlier this week, ordered Cuomo to give the money back.

Whether that will happen will end up in court, as an attorney for Cuomo immediately called the action unconstitutional and promised a fight.

Cuomo was directed Tuesday to turn over proceeds earned from “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” within 30 days under a resolution approved 12-1 by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics.

Last month, the commission voted to rescind the ethics approval it had given Cuomo as he entered into the book deal.

When JCOPE gave the initial approval in July 2020, Cuomo vowed not to use any state resources or personnel to produce the book, which was released in October 2020.

Cuomo has since admitted he did use state employees to produce the book, but says they volunteered their time in the effort.

A separate state Assembly investigation released last month found evidence that Cuomo, who resigned in August amid sexual harassment allegations, had his staff spend plenty of time on the project.

Staff members told investigators they were asked to perform book tasks during their work day, including transcribing dictations, printing and delivering documents, and attending meetings with agents and publishers. One senior state official sent and received 1,000 emails about the book, the legislative report said.

Cuomo spokesperson Richard Azzopardi said those allegations are false: “This is political hypocrisy and duplicity at its worst. Governor Cuomo received a JCOPE opinion and advice of counsel stating that government resources could not be used — and they weren’t — and any staffer who assisted in this project did so on their own time, which was reflected on their timesheets.”

To us, it doesn’t really matter. If he said he wasn’t going to use state personnel, no state personnel should have had a hand in the project. It is almost impossible to determine if staffers are doing book work on work time or on volunteer time, especially if they are salaried. It also can’t be determined if staffers may have been pressured into “volunteering” in the effort.

If Cuomo really wanted to keep it above board, no state resources should have been used.

There are so many other things wrong with the deal, mostly that much of it was based on false pretenses. The nursing home number debacle alone shows that his “leadership” left a lot to be desired.

The attorney general's office announced Thursday night it would not attempt to force Cuomo to return the money until JCOPE produces an investigative report, outlining which laws were violated and what sums and penalties it was seeking. The committee would also need to document any communications it had with Cuomo or his lawyers about the order, and then show it had exhausted efforts to collect the debt.*

Cuomo disclosed in May that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write the book and that he was to make another $2 million on it over the next two years under the publishing contract.

Efforts to claw back the money could be complicated, because Cuomo already disbursed $1.5 million to a charity and a trust for his three daughters.

We hope the JCOPE’s determination stands, and the deeply flawed governor will not be able to profit from his deeply flawed book.

*editorial changed from print edition to reflect the decision by the AG's office after the opinion page went to print.