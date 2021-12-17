ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The 5 Songs Doja Cat Can’t Live Without

By Brittany Spanos
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago

While on set for her Rolling Stone cover shoot, Doja Cat revealed the five songs she can’t live without. The Grammy-nominated rapper is the face of RS ‘s January issue .

In the video, Doja Cat shares an eclectic mix of favorite songs, showing off her unique taste and wide-ranging influences. She singles out the French-language Yves Montand tune “Le Jazz et La Java” first, citing a specific throat sound the singer makes while lingering on a note. Other artists include Babyxsosa, Mulherin, Big Thief (one of her favorite bands), and Ms. Sancha. “Try Me” by Ms. Sancha is a song that Doja Cat loved as a kid, considering it to be one of the defining songs of her youth.

Doja Cat gave an intimate interview with Rolling Stone for the January issue, detailing her childhood and the slow start of a career that has since skyrocketed her from viral fame to full-on pop domination. Her lawyer and manager Josh Kaplan weighed in on her branding, from SoundCloud drops to pop stardom.

“At first it was really easy to originally compare her to SoundCloud rappers, and it was like, ‘She raps. She must be like Nicki or she must be like Cardi,’ ” Kaplan told RS . “I think she’s different. I’ve always seen her as more of a Lady Gaga type.”

Doja Cat recently tested positive for Covid and canceled her year-end Jingle Ball appearances. Next year, she plans on touring in support of Planet Her and releasing a cooking show.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Doja Cat Almost Worked With Billie Eilish, Doesn’t Need to Work With Dr. Luke Again, and 11 Other Things You Didn’t Know About Her

In our January cover story, the explosively talented, hugely entertaining, always controversial rapper-singer Doja Cat opened up about her new album, Planet Her, balancing a personal life with the demands of superstardom, and what she thinks about people fighting over her rap bona fides (“They don’t know what they’re talking about”). She also touched on more serious issues that have come up throughout her career, including her shitposting tendencies and her longstanding professional relationship with Dr. Luke. Here’s a roundup of the biggest takeaways, plus bonus content that didn’t make it into the final piece. She’s not a huge fan of her stage...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘500 Greatest Albums’ Podcast: How Shakira Reshaped Latin Pop

With more than 80 million records sold worldwide, Shakira is the best-selling female Latin artist ever. She’s been nominated for six Grammys and has won 11 Latin Grammys, giving her a Guinness World Record. By nearly all accounts, she’s one of the biggest stars on the planet. But within her decades-long career, there’s one album that set her up for massive global fame and in many ways, predicted it all: 1998’s Dónde Están los Ladrones? Dónde Están los Ladrones? is an eclectic pop album with a rock edge that broke Shakira into the U.S. Latin market, and made her a household...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Doja Cat Dropped A Sexy Visual For ‘Woman’ With Teyana Taylor Making A Cameo

In The “Woman” video, Teyana Taylor exudes sexy. The visual that will be ensure to invoke you to bite your lip starts with Doja being summoned by the Queen to assist her with defending her throne. Of course the Queen is Teyana Taylor. In Essence, it feels like another moment where an artist is attempting to give Teyana her flowers as the ultimate choreographer and artist.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yves Montand
Person
Doja Cat
hotnewhiphop.com

DeJ Loaf Might Not Ever Drop Music Again

Detroit-born rapper DeJ Loaf may be considering a career switch-up, suggesting on social media that she may be retired from releasing music. The 30-year-old, who is best known for her songs "No Fear," "Back Up" with Big Sean, and "Me U & Hennessy" with Lil Wayne, appears to be weighing her options pertaining to her next moves in the music business, responding to a fan who asked her about the status of one song that she has been teasing over the course of the last few weeks.
HIP HOP
inForney.com

Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19

Doja Cat has tested positive for COVID-19. The 'Woman' hitmaker has been forced to scrap her performances as part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour in December, after catching the virus along with members of her production team. She told fans on Instagram: “As most of you probably heard earlier,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Addresses Nas's "Ultra Black" Mention: "It Didn't Hurt Me"

It was over a year ago that Doja Cat became a trending topic after a few bars from Nas began to circulate. The Rap icon dropped his "Ultra Black" single from his acclaimed King's Disease project with Hit-Boy and on it, he rapped, "We goin' ultra-Black, unapologetically Black / The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black." Soon, people began touting this as a diss about the biracial Popstar, but Nas insisted he doesn't have any beef with Doja and he was just dropping witty bars.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Soundcloud#Stardom#Rs#Covid
Vulture

Doja Cat on Dr. Luke: ‘I Don’t Think I Need to Work With Him Again’

Doja Cat had previously been reluctant to comment on her work with Dr. Luke, the producer accused of sexual abuse and assault by Kesha, but in a new Rolling Stone cover story, she revealed her feelings toward her collaborator — including that she doesn’t intend to work with him in the future. “I haven’t worked with him in a very long time,” she told the magazine. The rapper and singer, born Amala Dlamini, continued, “I don’t think I need to work with him again. I don’t think I need to work with him in the future. I know that.” Doja Cat has faced criticism over the past few years for her work. As recently as this year, Luke, a.k.a. Lukasz Gottwald, had writing credits on three songs off her album Planet Her, as well as production credits on two of those. And in 2020, her song “Say So” became Luke’s first No. 1 hit since Kesha’s allegations (which he has denied), and has been credited with reviving his career.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
Spin

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Danny Klein, SPIN Creative Director

Best known for Creative Director, SPIN. Recording artist Robot Sunrise. Optimist. Really want to be in The Indian Ocean, surfing the Mentawai Islands. Excited about Robot Sunrise. doll machine. dreamfreak. Indie electronic festivals, SCIFIGHTER, Off the Grid. My current music collection has a lot of Electronic music. And a little...
MUSIC
Spin

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Robbie Grey of Modern English

Best known for “I Melt With You,” the song that launched a million bedroom romps. Really want to be Playing midfield for Manchester United as they seem to be in real need of me. Or at my house in Thailand sitting by the ocean, listening to the music of the waves.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Doja Cat Reveals That She WON'T be Working With This Producer Anymore - Why?

Doja Cat, born Amala Dlamini, has finally spoken up about his working relationship with music producer Dr. Luke. The 26-year old breakthrough singer/rapper revealed in a Rolling Stone cover story that she has NO plans to work with the infamous music producer Dr. Luke. ""I don't think I need to...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rob Sheffield’s Top 20 Albums of 2021

As a great woman once sang: It’s supposed to be fun, turning 2021. But these were the albums that lifted me up and spun me around and kept me moving, in an amazing year for music. They’re from all over the music map, from pop to rap to post-punk guitars to post-reggaeton disco. Some come from new TikTok kids, others from old-school legends, one is by Lindsey Buckingham. Some look out at the world; others look deep into the heart. But they were all reasons to celebrate in 2021. Here’s to next year.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See LCD Soundsystem Perform ‘Tonite’ in Holilday Special Clip

While the Omicron variant shut down LCD Soundsystem’s Brooklyn residency, the band’s Christmas special LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special will still debut tonight, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on Prime Video and on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. The special pairs an Eric Wareheim-directed sitcom called All My Friends with a career-spanning set from the band; ahead of the premiere, check out LCD Soundsystem’s thunderous rendition of “Tonite” from the concert portion of the program. Wareheim’s Nineties-inspired sitcom features the Tim & Eric star playing the role of LCD frontman James Murphy, with other guests including Macaulay Culkin (as drummer Pat Mahoney), Jon...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Elton John Organizes Whimsical Zoom Call With ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ Collaborators

Zoom has defined the modern work meeting and, as we head into the third year of a global pandemic, they’re no less dreadful than they were before — unless, of course, you’re Elton John. The musician has shared “Ultimate Zoom,” a whimsical virtual gathering of every collaborator from The Lockdown Sessions, his quarantine album that dropped earlier this year. John kicks off the meeting as the screen fills up with some of the biggest names in music from Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Young Thug, and Stevie Nicks to Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, SG Lewis, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy