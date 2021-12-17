StarryBird Kids is a charming one-stop shop for children’s clothing, shoes, toys, and more, plus natural skincare and maternity goods. Rhinebeck is just one of those Hudson Valley towns that always draws visitors. The historic destination features creative restaurants, celebrity-owned chocolate shops, and an atmospheric indie movie theater. However, any day trip is incomplete without a little retail therapy. Though sleek clothing and other high-quality wares impress, it’s the sense of community that leaves a lasting memory.
