Iran nuke talks adjourn, Europeans say pause disappointing

Iraq s foreign minister on Thursday called for direct negotiations between Iran and the United States, Iranian media reported, a rare appeal just days before world powers are set to resume talks over the tattered nuclear accord in Vienna Fuad Hussein spoke at a news conference after meeting his Iranian counterpart in Tehran stressing that heightened tension between Iran and the U.S. — Baghdad's two powerful allies — directly affects his country's stability.While Iraq remains a pillar of Washington's security policy in the region, Iranian-backed militias wield extensive power in the country. “Any opening in Tehran-Washington relations will...
