Cyber insurers advise and sometimes even insist businesses have an incident response plan in place when applying for cyber insurance. Those plans are becoming a must-have in light of the cyber pandemic that is threatening the stability of several critical supply chains (oil, food, transportation, etc.) Similarly, it is in the best interest of cyber insurers to take proactive measures and establish their own response plans, amend their underwriting guidelines, become a resource for their customers, and help educate them on the current and emerging risks in the market. In the coming years, next-generation cyber insurers will need to go even further, using technology and data to better understand exposures and build partnerships with insureds and their security vendors.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO