ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Carl Broemel Joins Futurebirds at the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville (A Gallery)

relix
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Dec. 10, Futurebirds stopped by the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville where they were joined by My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel. The performance marked the first time the musicians...

relix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Weekly

Five Thoughts: Gregory Alan Isakov at Brooklyn Bowl (December 6)

1. Gregory Alan Isakov takes the stage with a fellow band member and there are no theatrics. No stage lifts or fireworks. Just two musicians with their instruments—Isakov on the guitar and Steve Varney on the banjo. They begin to play “San Luis” from Isakov’s 2018 album Evening Machines. It’s a heartfelt song about a flitting time in the narrator’s life, and a song that perfectly captures the indie-folk sound that his fans have come to love.
MUSIC
relix

moe. Bring Friends Together at The Capitol Theatre (A Gallery)

On Dec. 10, moe. came to The Capitol Theatre for the first night of their only shows of December to bring fans and friends together before the long winter. The band were joined by a troupe of all-stars and longtime friends including Warren Haynes, Scott Metzger, Reid Genauer, Aron Magner and Shannon Lynch.
MUSIC
NYS Music

Karina Rykman To Play Brooklyn Bowl: Excitement Stirs

Karina Rykman has announced with great excitement that her band will be headlining Brooklyn Bowl on February 24, 2022. Part of a greater movement with other of powerhouse women in live music not only making their presence known, but respected. This New York City-based artist bends the genres and feeds the soul. Karina called this “a proper hometown show” which could be interpreted as her way of saying “not to be missed.”
MUSIC
funcheap.com

Piano & Violin Concert with Carl Blake & Joseph Gold (SF)

Pianist Carl Blake is one of Clarion’s favorite musicians. In this program, Carl will play with virtuoso violinist Joseph Gold to bring us into the holiday mood:. Now, O Now, I Needs Must Part J. Dowland-P. Grainger. Suite in Alter Form Efrem Zimbalist. Tempo di Menuetto in the Style...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Broemel
musicfestnews.com

Soulive Does Brooklyn Bowl for New Year’s

Soulive are coming back home to Brooklyn Bowl for three nights to ring in the New Year. For December 29 and 30, George Porter Jr. will be the featured guest. New Year’s Eve will feature a Rubber Soulive (Beatles) set, and Cochemea (Dap Kings/Antibalas) will be sitting in. Soulive...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Laura Marling played Brooklyn Made (pics, video, setlist)

After playing some West Coast dates this month, Laura Marling wrapped up her year in touring with an NYC show at Brooklyn Made on Monday night (12/13). Her stripped down solo set included songs from throughout her discography and a couple of new ones: "Your Girl," which she's been playing throughout the fall, and "Mondays," a song she composed during lockdown in response to the British government's controversial ad campaign that suggested retraining artists for "cyber" jobs.
MUSIC
relix

Steve Earle & The Dukes Welcome All-Star Ensemble for the John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert (A Gallery)

Steve Earle & The Dukes held their seventh annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert at the Town Hall in New York City. The event benefited the Keswell School for children diagnosed with autism and welcomed an all-star ensemble including Bruce Springsteen, Roseanne Cash, Willie Nile and Matt Savage, a young pianist who is also a student at the school.
MUSIC
relix

My Page: Sam Evian ‘Music Is A Language’

When I’m working on my music, I try not to listen to records in the studio, just so I don’t end up accidentally taking too many ideas for myself. I do listen to a lot of music in the kitchen while I’m cooking. That’s my listening space. When I’m not working on music, the kitchen and the car are still my favorite places to listen to music.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery
relix

Track By Track: Amanda Shires ‘For Christmas’

“I decided to make a Christmas record because I felt like all the Christmas records that we re-listen to every year occupy one space for the most part,” Amanda Shires says of her new album, For Christmas. “Then, I was just thinking about the past year—along with other Christmases and family in general—and I thought, ‘There are more sides to this holiday season.’
MUSIC
relix

Dave Hause: Blood Harmony

It takes a certain amount of cool and credibility to recruit an all-star ensemble to contribute to your efforts, which makes it all the more impressive that on his fifth album to date, Dave Hause has managed to do just that. With Will Hoge sitting behind the board—and various members of the E Street Band and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, as well as players who have worked with Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Vince Gill, Sturgill Simpson and Eric Church in tow—Hause offers a set of songs fueled by the drive and dynamics needed to bring him the wider attention that he so decidedly deserves. Weaned on folk, punk and the disparate elements that often fall in between those styles, he’s now reached the point where he can find his focus. Not that he’s forsaken those earlier influences entirely— “Carry the Lantern,” “Surfboard” and “Sandy Sheets” all boast a resolve and resilience that suggest that he hasn’t totally abandoned his insurgent attitude. So too, the hushed circumstance surrounding “Snow-globe,” “Northstar” and “Leave It in That Dream” give pause for reflection and rumination. Many of these songs offer life lessons, mostly gleaned from his role as a father, husband and brother. He expresses that sentiment succinctly in the promise he shares with his sons, as nestled within the tender trappings of “Little Wings.” “Here’s what I’m not gonna teach you/ That you should be afraid to try/ Or if you aren’t good you’ll get a lump of coal or swim in fire when you die.” It is, in fact, part and parcel of Hause’s efforts to imbue affirmation and meaning into his music. As a result, the harmony alluded to in the title is certainly well assured.
MUSIC
relix

Tracking The Journey: Jack Antonoff on His Grammy-Nominated Studio Expressions and Exuberant Live Statements

Jack Antonoff is both a dynamic live performer and a studio craftsman. Going all the way back to his days in Steel Train through his current performances with Bleachers, he has connected with audiences through his natural blend of ebullience and affability. Yet, as his Grammy nomination for Producer of Year affirms, Antonoff also thrives in a more cloistered, contemplative environment.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
relix

Jackson Browne and Jorma Kaukonen Bring Together All-Stars for ‘The Capitol Sessions’ (A Gallery)

On Friday, The Capitol Theatre welcomed all-star performers for ‘The Capitol Sessions: Songs from a Rock Palace That Impacted the World’ in Port Chester, N.Y. The performance benefited the voter registration organization HeadCount, and featured Jackson Browne, Jorma Kaukonen, Grahame Lesh, Amy Helm, Eric Krasno, Connor Kennedy, Teresa Williams, Larry Campbell, James Casey, Lisa Fischer, Adam Minkoff, Karina Rykman, and Marco Benevento.
PORT CHESTER, NY
relix

Bruce Springsteen Sells Music Catalog in Massive Deal with Sony Music Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to Sony Music Entertainment in what might turn out to be the largest transaction ever struck for a single artist’s body of work. In a press release shared by Sony, Springsteen noted, “I am one artist who can truly say that when I signed with Columbia Records in 1972, I came to the right place,” The legendary rocker went on to say, “During the last 50 years, the men and women of Sony Music have treated me with the greatest respect as an artist and as a person. I’m thrilled that my legacy will continue to be cared for by the company and people I know and trust.”
CELEBRITIES
relix

Phish Postpone New Year’s MSG Shows Due to Omicron COVID Surge

Phish have announced that due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 hammering New York City and the country, they’ve decided to reschedule their run of shows at Madison Square Garden. The band wrote that “the health and safety of Phish fans, our crew, and venue staff is paramount in our minds.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy