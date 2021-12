The battle for America's best truck will continue into the electrified era. Leading the charge will be the Ford F-150 Lightning, a vehicle that is attracting many first-time Ford customers. But Chevrolet will be keen to make up for lost time with its own challenger. While reservations for the F-150 Lightning have already closed, Chevrolet has just revealed when reservations will open for the Silverado EV. Chevy's electric truck will debut at the Consumer Electronics Show on January 5, 2022, at 12 pm ET/9 am PT. An hour after the live reveal, reservations for the much-anticipated truck will open. The F-150 Lightning already racked up over 100,000 pre-orders, so can Chevy match it?

