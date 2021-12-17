We Would've Bought These Pieces at Full Price, but We're Happy They're on Sale

Listen, it's been a crazy year. We get it, and if you haven't finished (or started) your holiday shopping yet, we're here to tell you you're not alone. Luckily, Gap has an extensive selection of gifts for everyone on your list. When it comes to last-minute shopping, we suggest keeping things simple by opting for tried-and-true gifts that you know will be crowd-pleasers. We mean the kind of gifts that are classics for a reason, like hats, mittens, and socks — practical, cozy, and the perfect size for a stocking! Or, you can give the only gift you can be 100 percent sure someone will love: a gift card. Ahead, we rounded up our recommendations for last-minute gifts from Gap, including these ideas and more.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO