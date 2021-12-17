ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

We Would've Bought These Pieces at Full Price, but We're Happy They're on Sale

By Shelcy Joseph
PopSugar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor avid fashion shoppers like ourselves, few things feel as exciting as discovering items that rarely go on sale, go on sale. It's honestly one of the top feelings, up there with...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Handbag bonanza: Save big on Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Everyone has a favorite accessory. Some folks like shoes, but I prefer handbags. I like a well-made, long-lasting handbag that I can carry around with me every day without concern of it breaking down after a few months of use. If you like handbags and, by extension, anything fashionable that can hold your stuff, then you'll love these deals from Kate Spade, Coach Outlet, Coach and Michael Kors.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
E! News

Nordstrom Rack Has Holiday Gift Deals Up to 95% Off!

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knit
purewow.com

Drop Everything: Longchamp Handbags Are Up to 41 Percent Off at Nordstrom Right Now

Once Cyber Monday ended, we thought it would be a while until we saw another good sale. But we're so excited to admit that we were wrong. While casually strolling through the internet this morning, we came across incredible deals on Longchamp handbags at Nordstrom. And we're talking up to 41 percent off tons of best-selling styles, including everyone's favorite Le Pliage tote. So our advice? Take our lead and start shopping, because the designer handbags have been flying off the shelves since they earned royal-approved status on the arms of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

The Joggers That Shoppers Never Want to Take Off Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been feeling extra lazy lately, which is one of winter’s many pesky side effects. We’re fully committed to hibernation mode, and vegging out on the couch while binge-watching our latest Netflix obsession is all that’s on the agenda. It’s simply all there is to do when it’s too cold to go outside!
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

25 splurge-worthy gifts to spoil your favorite people

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. We can all agree that when it comes to holiday season, what you give to those you love most matters. Whether it’s something super-sentimental, thoughtful or just luxurious, you’ll want to be sure you’ve put in the thought and time to select something meaningful.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

All the End-of-Year Sales to Shop So You Can Get What You Really Want This Year

If you thought Black Friday was your last chance to snag the best deals of the year, there’s more in store (and, online)! The deals just don’t stop coming, and we’re definitely not mad about it. Whether you don’t receive everything on your wish list this year, you’re looking to spend those Christmas gift cards and money, or you just can’t resist a good deal, you’ve got a sea of sales to take advantage of right now and post-holiday. This year was not an easy one to say the least, so even if you just want to treat yourself to something...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Us Weekly

So Many Pairs of UGGs Just Got Marked Down at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shoe shopping! It’s only one of our absolute favorite activities on the planet. And why wouldn’t it be? The shopping itself is fun enough, but it also ends with a new pair of chic, comfy, outfit-making shoes ready to go in our closet.
APPAREL
coveteur.com

The Luxury Gifts We’re Coveting This Holiday Season

The holidays are a time for indulgence. As we’ve all worked very hard this year, the concept of self-gifting sounds rather intriguing, and ironically, most of these items are smarter investments than one would think when you consider the cost-per-wear ratio. For example, if you buy a CHANEL bag today, you’ll likely never replace it. We’ve asked our staffers to reveal the luxury items on their wish lists this holiday season—emphasis on the wish—and the results range from Celine handbags to Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry. Happy shopping, indeed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Need Last-Minute Gifts? Gap Has You Covered

Listen, it's been a crazy year. We get it, and if you haven't finished (or started) your holiday shopping yet, we're here to tell you you're not alone. Luckily, Gap has an extensive selection of gifts for everyone on your list. When it comes to last-minute shopping, we suggest keeping things simple by opting for tried-and-true gifts that you know will be crowd-pleasers. We mean the kind of gifts that are classics for a reason, like hats, mittens, and socks — practical, cozy, and the perfect size for a stocking! Or, you can give the only gift you can be 100 percent sure someone will love: a gift card. Ahead, we rounded up our recommendations for last-minute gifts from Gap, including these ideas and more.
SHOPPING
MyChamplainValley.com

The top 15 deals under $100 on Amazon available now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holiday shopping season may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still find popular items at unbeatable prices. And if you’re like most shoppers, you are searching for ways to save money after spending on Christmas gifts. In fact, now is a […]
SHOPPING
PopSugar

Indoor Grills! Digital Notebooks! Cologne! 25 Last-Minute Gifts For Men — All From Walmart

Did you procrastinate your Christmas shopping? If so, the good news is you're not alone, and the really, really good news is that — contrary to popular belief — you still have plenty of time to find a gift for everyone on your list. If you're stuck trying to find a present for the men in your life, we know the feeling and are here to help! While dudes can be hard to shop for, we promise it's far from impossible to get the job done.
SHOPPING
Harper's Bazaar

17 Vacation Outfit Ideas That Are Perfect for Any Getaway

Heading somewhere warm? Once your flights are booked and your itinerary is planned, it's time to go shopping (naturally). While some vacation spots are fairly low-key—even the Ritz-Carlton in Hawaii has a "resort casual" dress code—others might require a bit more fuss. With enough planning, you'll have enough vacation outfit ideas to last you your entire trip and then some.
APPAREL
PopSugar

Treat Yourself to Expensive-Looking Pieces Without the Price Tag

As the holiday season chugs along and the new year is upon us, we're urging you to focus on what really matters: self-care. You've finished all of the holiday shopping for everyone else on your list, but nobody deserves a present more than you! Self-care comes in countless forms, but one of our favorite ways to practice is — you guessed it — shopping. So this year, consider buying one extra gift for yourself.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Best End-of-Year Sales to Shop in Time for Christmas: Macy's, Nordstrom, Dyson and More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but many holiday sales are still going strong. If you haven’t yet started your holiday shopping, you'll definitely want to get a move on with it. Between the looming shipping deadlines that are approaching (or are already here) and other COVID restrictions, holiday shopping is even more complicated this year. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of savings events to take advantage of in the process -- and score on gifts that will still arrive in time for Christmas Eve.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

Skin Care! Jewelry! Home Decor! 25 Last-Minute Gifts For Women — All From Walmart

Christmas is right around the corner, but fear not, there's still plenty of time to complete your shopping list — you just need to act . . . now! If you're on the hunt for the perfect gifts for the women in your life, hear us out when we say you shouldn't sleep on Walmart. The retailer has so many exciting products available in every category, from fashion and beauty to electronics and home decor.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy