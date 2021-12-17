Kim Potter on Daunte Wright stop: ‘I’m sorry it happened’
By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
6 days ago
The suburban Minnapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright testified at her manslaughter trial Friday that she wouldn’t have pulled over his car if she hadn’t been training another officer and that she hadn’t planned to use deadly force that day. Under questioning by...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorney for Minnesota officer charged in Daunte Wright's death says Wright ‘caused whole incident’ by trying to flee. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death: The traffic stop 'just went chaotic.'. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, broke down on the witness stand on Friday when she testified about the moment she used her gun instead of her taser. Potter, who is White, fatally shot Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop in...
Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police center charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, took the stand at approximately 10:58 a.m. Friday. Potter said she was field training officer Anthony Luckey, who wanted to pull over a white Buick. In prior testimony, Luckey said...
Kim Potter has been found guilty on both manslaughter charges over the shooting of Daunte Wright.The former Minneapolis-area police officer shot and killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist.Potter grabbed her gun instead of her Taser and pulled the trigger during an April 2021 traffic stop—resulting in his death. She claims she made an ‘innocent mistake’ and mistook her firearm for her Taser when she shot the man dead.Potter had pleaded not guilty, but after three-and-a-half days of deliberation the jury reached their decision to convict.After the verdict was released, a powerful meme began circulating online that refers to three...
MINNAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota officer who said she mistook gun for Taser is convicted of 2 manslaughter counts in killing of Daunte Wright. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Police say two people were shot and killed at a North Hollywood store on Thursday - an alleged assault suspect and a 14-year-old girl. The girl was found dead in a dressing room after officers fired at the suspect.
The father of a “brave and beautiful” girl, who died nearly 14 years after being thrown into a cot as a baby, has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.Dean Smith 46, inflicted horrific head injuries to four-week-old Maisie Newell on August 26 2000, from which she never recovered.Maisie, who was adopted by another family, was left severely disabled and died on June 28 2014, just before her 14th birthday.Smith had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and was acquitted of her murder following a trial at the Old Bailey in September.On Wednesday, Maisie’s adopted parents watched by video link as Smith was...
Remember last week when we reported on an attempted kidnapping at a school in Roxbury? Well, a man from Dorchester has been arrested in connection with it. See below. Earlier today, on Thursday, December 23, 2021, Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Charles Marriro, 58, of Dorchester in the area of 131 Harold Street and charged him with Assault & Battery and Attempted Kidnapping.
Hidden camera video reveals a man repeatedly stabbing a fox with a pitchfork, leaving it writhing in agony.The attack, which took place in east Essex, was described by a campaign group as “torture” and “some of the worst abuse” they had ever witnessed.A man was later reported to have been arrested.The man and a woman seen in the video visited Great Monks Wood near Braintree, according to the Hunt Saboteurs Association.Hunts build artificial earths - an underground network of pipes and chambers - to encourage foxes into an area. The wild animals are then trapped, only to be released...
More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New court documents obtained by FOX 8 say former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster attacked another inmate before dying in police custody. Foster was arrested on Dec. 5 in Pickens County, Alabama on suspicion of simple assault and third-degree robbery. The same day, court documents...
Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
January 31, 1996, was a particularly frigid winter day in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Facing -20°F weather and not wanting to leave the warmth of her bed, 13-year-old Rachel Marie Mellon decided to stay home from school and rest her sore throat. Rachel’s mother, Amy, left for work early that morning; she kissed her daughter goodbye unaware it would be her last time.
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
The boyfriend of a missing Massachusetts woman that was found dead has been arrested. 40-year-old Sherell Pringle, also known as “Rell”, was last seen by her mother on December 18, between the hours of 12-2pm before she was found Tuesday in a marsh on the side of Route 107 in Saugus.
Comments / 0