OUTDOORS: J.J. Gibbons’ San Juan Mountain Christmas ride

Effective: 2021-12-15 03:34:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 04:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Southwest San Juan Mountains A strong cold front will be moving through southeastern Ouray, northeastern Dolores, eastern San Miguel, northeastern Montezuma, San Juan and La Plata Counties through 430 AM MST At 347 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking this cold front...with a few embedded strikes of lighting...along a line extending from near Norwood to 8 miles northwest of Rico to 16 miles north of Flora Vista. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph will be most likely with a few higher gusts possible on exposed ridges. The precipitation may initially fall as rain below 6000 feet but will quickly switch to snow as the cold air moves in behind the front. Expect deteriorating road conditions. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Durango, Bayfield, Telluride, Mountain Village, Ouray, Ridgway, Ignacio, Silverton, Rico, Sawpit, La Plata, Ophir, Placerville, Mayday, Hesperus, Breen, Rockwood, Tacoma, Trimble and Gladstone. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 550 in Colorado between mile markers 1 and 103. U.S. Highway 160 in Colorado between mile markers 65 and 106. Colorado 62 between mile markers 1 and 19. Colorado 140 between mile markers 1 and 23. Colorado 145 between mile markers 36 and 100. Colorado 151 between mile markers 1 and 4. Colorado 172 between mile markers 1 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO