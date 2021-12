Alaa Maso made history at the 2021 FINA World short course Swimming Championships (25m) this week. As the only member of the FINA Refugee Team (FRT) at the event in the UAE, the Syria-born swimmer took part in the men's 50m freestyle on Saturday (18th December), finishing ninth in his heat in a time of 22.87 seconds and just short of his personal best.

