ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku Breaks Silence After Testing Positive for Covid-19

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has broken his silence after recently testing positive for Covid-19.

It was revealed on Thursday that the Blues had new cases in their squad, with the Belgian therefore unavailable for selection in their 1-1 draw against Everton that evening.

He had been in and out of the team prior to the fixture after being sidelined due to injury, and he now has to face another setback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGFQz_0dPn3u1K00
IMAGO / Sportimage

In a message to his followers on Instagram, Lukaku updated fans on his situation and confirmed that he will now have to spend a period of time in isolation.

"A few days ago I tested positive for Covid. I am feeling good now and I am isolation for the next days... I've seen the messages thank you for that."

The Belgian international returned to the Blues during the summer transfer window after spending seven years away from the club, joining from Inter Milan after winning the Serie A title under the management of former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FfKwk_0dPn3u1K00
IMAGO / Sportimage

He has made 16 appearances so far this season and has scored five goals, with his most recent coming against Zenit in the Champions League last week.

Lukaku was out of the matchday squad for the Everton game due to his positive test, which saw Mason Mount's second half opener ruled out by a Jarrad Branthwaite equaliser just four minutes later.

The point sees Chelsea lose pace on Premier League leaders Manchester City as they look to compete for their sixth title.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belgian#Everton#Serie A#The Champions League#Matchday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Covid-hit Chelsea beat Brentford with two late goals

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired a mix-and-match Chelsea side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win at Brentford With the Blues still ravaged by Covid-19, boss Thomas Tuchel handed debuts to academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons for their last-eight meeting with their west London neighbours.But it was substitutes N’Golo Kante, Reece James Mason Mount and Jorginho who turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour.They left it late but Pontus Jansson’s own goal finally broke the deadlock and Jorginho wrapped up victory from the spot.Oh what fun it is to see Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Favourite Moment at Chelsea in 2021

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has named his favourite moment of the year, and his answer will surprise nobody. There have been many highlights including lifting the UEFA Champions League & UEFA Super Cup in the year. And speaking to ChelseaFCW, Tuchel has named the Champions League triumph as his...
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Confirmed Teams: Brentford vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening in the Brentford Community Stadium. Thomas Tuchel's side head to the Bees in their final clash before Christmas, knowing that a victory would see them into the semi-finals of the competition. The Blues have been below par in recent weeks,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
602
Followers
5K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy