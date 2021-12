Over $5 million will be coming to Montana to help with school supply chain disruptions and food shortages. The funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is from three sources - most of the money ($3,639,000) will be from the Supply Chain Assistance fund, about $800,000 from the USDA Foods Purchases program and $730,000 from the Local Food For Schools Cooperative Agreements. Tester and other Congressmen asked the Department of Agriculture to allow schools to purchase locally, instead of relying exclusively on the supply chain.

