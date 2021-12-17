Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Everton Draw Ahead of Wolves Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reflected on his side's disappointing result against Everton ahead of their weekend clash against Wolves.

The Blues drew 1-1 at home to the Toffees, meaning they have only won two of their last six games in all competitions.

Despite only being able to earn a point at Stamford Bridge, the German boss was able to see some positives ahead of their trip to the Molineux on Sunday.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the media ahead of the fixture, Tuchel highlighted his side's disappointment with the Everton result, but also noted what they did well as they compete in a busy festive period.

"Yeah, hopefully. It's always very hard to feel it, because we are very disappointed with the result. Still we are trying, trying hard not to accept the result in the match, in analysing the match and performance.

"Because it is a clear win for us, obviously it's not and then everybody, because we are competitive, because we want to have the proof for our performance in results; it's easy to doubt, it's easy to be emotional, it's easy to let disappointment take over.

"But at the same time we have to accept that we played a very good match of football, created a lot of chances and got punished."

IMAGO / Sportimage

He also added: "We've got to stay positive and find an 11 that is competitive enough to hopefully win this match against Wolves, because it's a tough one.

"It's hard to create chances against them, it's hard to break their defensive line. We need to be very careful of their speed and individual quality up front.

"So there's a lot of things to focus on."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube