Pfizer to test 3rd dose of coronavirus vaccine in children under 5 after two-dose regimen falls short

Sun-Journal
 6 days ago

Parents will have to wait for a coronavirus vaccine for their young children after Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday that they are modifying their clinical trial to include a third shot at least two months after the initial two-dose regimen for children under age 5. The companies reported that...

The WHO Warns That COVID Vaccine Booster Programs Could Prolong the Pandemic

A lot of people are optimistic about the blanket COVID vaccine booster programs, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to raise an important problem. The Government agency doesn’t criticize the vaccination boosting itself, but the fact that there’s a significant difference between how many people are getting vaccinated in some countries, compared to other parts of the world.
Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
Many vaccines require multiple doses

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you tell me why the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations only requires one shot to be considered fully vaccinated as opposed to the others that require two shots? I understand some vaccinations require a booster shot. But usually it’s months or a year or two before the second one is required, if I remember giving my kids their vaccinations and the scheduling requirements. And no, I’m not vaccinated yet. I have trouble with things that are being shoved down my throat, requiring me to sign off on my rights, as this obviously hasn’t been put through normal tests. I didn’t have to sign off on any vaccinations for all three of my children, so I’m not sure why they’re expecting me to sign off on these ones — other than the fact that they’ve been rushed and the manufacturing companies don’t want to be liable for the mistakes that they’ve possibly made. — B.E.
Pfizer adding third dose to vaccine trials for kids under 5

CNN– Parents with children under 5-years-old will have to wait a bit longer for a COVID-19 vaccine for their kids. Last week, Pfizer announced it was amending the clinical trial of its vaccine in children 6 months to 5-years-old. The company says adding the two doses didn’t elicit the...
26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
Blood pressure numbers rise during pandemic

The pandemic has lingering effects and one of them that’s getting attention is the increased number of people dealing with newly diagnosed high blood pressure issues. KGUN 9 spoke to an expert at St. Joseph’s Hospital about new cases coming through their doors.
The elderly may need fourth dose of Covid vaccine, says expert

Older adults in the UK may need to receive a fourth dose of the Covid-19 jab, a scientist has suggested.Professor Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said elderly adults who had received their boosters early “may need a further jab”, although he added that this had “not been decided yet” and that it was “still very much in doubt” whether all adults would get a fourth dose.Prof Finn told LBC Radio there was a need to “see how things go through this wave and...
Pfizer is testing a 3rd dose in kids: What parents need to know

Parents of young kids will have to wait just a bit longer for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, Pfizer announced interim results for its COVID-19 vaccine trial in kids under 5, but the findings were a bit disappointing: While children under 2 showed the expected level of immune response to two doses, those between the ages of 2 and 5 did not.
Pfizer: 3rd dose may be needed for younger kids

Pfizer and BioNTech are now testing a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in kids between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. They say two doses did not generate a strong enough immune response in some kids in the study.
Assessments of different batches and dose levels of a two-dose Ad26.ZEBOV and MVA-BN-Filo vaccine regimen

Two phase 3 clinical studies were conducted in the USA to bridge across different Ad26.ZEBOV manufacturing processes and sites, and to evaluate the immunogenicity of different dose levels of Ad26.ZEBOV and MVA-BN-Filo. Study 1 evaluated the immunological equivalence of three batches of Ad26.ZEBOV administered as dose 1, followed by one batch of MVA-BN-Filo as dose 2. In Study 2, immunogenic non-inferiority of intermediate (Ad26.ZEBOV: 2"‰Ã—"‰1010 viral particles [vp], MVA-BN-Filo: 5"‰Ã—"‰107 infectious units [Inf.U]) and low (8"‰Ã—"‰109"‰vp, 5"‰Ã—"‰107"‰Inf.U) doses of Ad26.ZEBOV and MVA-BN-Filo were evaluated against the full clinical dose (5"‰Ã—"‰1010"‰vp, 1"‰Ã—"‰108"‰Inf.U). In Study 1, equivalence was demonstrated for two of three batch comparisons post-dose 1 and all three batches after the full regimen. Study 2 demonstrated a dose-dependent response; however, non-inferiority against the full clinical dose was not met. All regimens were well tolerated and immune responses were observed in all participants, regardless of manufacturing process or dose. Consistency of immunogenicity of different Ad26.ZEBOV batches was demonstrated and a dose-dependent response was observed after Ad26.ZEBOV, MVA-BN-Filo vaccination. ClinicalTrials.gov identifiers: NCT02543268; NCT02543567.
Pfizer study tests extra Covid vaccine dose for kids under 5

With just two doses, children under age two developed a sufficient immune response to Covid, but those between two- and four-years-old did not. It's still not clear when children younger than five will have access to a Covid-19 vaccine. Pfizer is testing a small size vaccine dose in kids under...
Study Assessing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in Children Aged 6 Months to Under 5 Years Will Continue, Assess a Third Dose

Investigators in a clinical study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 months to under 5 years noted that their research will continue with new changes. Based on the trial results, investigators in the clinical study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity...
