On March 11, 2020, NBA commissioner Adam Silver stunned the sports world by shutting down the season. For many, that was a turning point in realizing how much COVID-19 would change our lives and society. Two days later, then-President Donald Trump declared a national emergency. On Tuesday, Silver might have once again shifted thinking on the pandemic. “This virus will not be eradicated,” Silver bluntly told ESPN’s Malika Andrews in an interview. “And we’re going to have to learn to live with it.” He added the league, which has already postponed seven games in December, has no plans to suspend the season. Silver’s...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO