Video Games

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild only $36 at major US retailers

By Jessica Reyes
vg247.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is on sale for only $36 across major US retailers, which might just be the lowest price of the season. This Nintendo Switch classic is one of the most recommended games for those just getting used to their Nintendo Switch, and a must-have...

www.vg247.com

Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

PS5 Restock: Consoles Confirmed at Walmart for Everyone Today

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the latest Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season. Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before the thing was even available in stores. For the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Nintendo Switch#Gamestop#The Nintendo Switch#Twitter
SlashGear

Sonic Frontiers targets Breath of the Wild fans with late 2022 release

As recent leaks had claimed, Sega is gearing up to release another Sonic the Hedgehog game and it’ll be called Sonic Frontiers. The name refers to the nature of the upcoming title, which will be unlike any past installment in the Sonic universe. Put simply, it sure looks like Sega is hoping to draw in Breath of the Wild fans with its next Sonic game.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Sonic Frontiers is basically Breath of the Wild with hedgehogs

After a very cryptic original teaser trailer, we finally got a good look at the new mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game titled Sonic Frontiers. The game seems to be taking the blue hedgehog in a different direction than the recent boost formula games and 2D/3D hybrids, as it sports a new open-world style ripped straight from Breath of the Wild that fans will be able to experience in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gaming

How to beat the Legend of Zelda in 3 minutes?

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is the fourth main installment of The Legend of Zelda series. It is the first title in the series to be released on a handheld system, and the only Zelda title on the original Game Boy. Since its release, Link's Awakening has been popular among fans and critics. By 2004, the game had sold 3.83 million copies worldwide. In 2009, Guinness World Records named it the 42nd most influential video game of all time.
nintendoeverything.com

First 4 Figures reveals Hylian Shield statue from Zelda: Breath of the Wild

First 4 Figures has revealed a special Hylian Shield statue from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is the company’s latest PVC collectible following the likes of Link, Zelda and Revali. True to the design in the actual game, it has a blue front with silver borders, the Triforce symbol, and Hyrule’s crest.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Is There A Significance To Naydra Being The Only Corrupted Dragon In Breath Of The Wild?

Dragons have been involved in the fantasy-driven Zelda series ever since the very first title in 1986. Breath of the Wild, however, was the first game where I was surprised by the dragons on my first playthrough. Farosh, Naydra, and Dinraal were larger than life, majestic creatures that floated in the skies during Breath of the Wild and, at first glance, were indistinguishable between friend and foe. Because they didn’t go out of their way to hurt Link, but were surrounded by elemental hazards, they were a reflection of the dangers of the wild Hyrule that Link was exploring.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Were You Disappointed By The Legend of Zelda’s Lack of Presence at The Game Awards?

Nintendo fans far and wide tuned in to last night’s Game Awards hoping to see some legendary announcements, whether it be the unveiling of a new Zelda collection, a new tease for Breath of the Wild 2, or one of many other more sensible World Premiere showcases. But other than a minor appearance in a Nintendo sizzle reel and a devastating loss in the Most Anticipated Game category, Breath of the Wild 2 — and the Zelda series as a whole — was largely absent from the evening’s festivities.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

New Pokémon Legends: Arceus Footage Gives Us A Closer Look At Wild Pokémon Encounters

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl may well have only been around for a few weeks, but the next Pokémon game headed to Switch really isn't far away. Thanks to a new episode of the Cat Mario show that airs on Nintendo's Japanese YouTube channel, we've been treated to some brand new footage of the game today. The footage (seen in the video below starting from the six-minute mark) gives us possibly our best look yet at how these battles and wild Pokémon encounters truly take place.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Fans Are Hoping For Breath of the Wild 2 Trailer at The Game Awards

Nintendo fans are hoping for a Game Awards miracle this week. It's been months since anything was revealed about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. But, some people think that the yearly showcase could play host to one of the most shocking reveals of recent years. Now, it's probably unlikely that Nintendo would see fit to debut the most anticipated Switch title for next year on a show that they don't control. Strange things occur sometimes though, and it won't stop the speculation train once it left the station. (Seriously, remember all the fervor around that last Nintendo Direct or any of the recent Smash reveals? It will be pandemonium whenever there's an announcement.) The Game Awards has a lot of other announcements on the docket, but even "mid-tier" Nintendo moments tend to get the fans talking. Could it happen? Sure, anything is possible.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in Unreal Engine 5 will blow your mind

In brief: YouTuber RwanLink has painstakingly recreated the Kakariko Village area from Ocarina of Time using Epic’s latest game engine. In the video’s description, he expressed interest in wanting to explore what the game’s various environments could look like utilizing modern technologies and features found in Unreal Engine 5 – namely, Lumen and Nanite.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

The top 10 fast-travel mechanics in The Legend of Zelda

When a video game takes place over a massive plot of land, it is almost essential to include some sort of method to quickly travel. This is the reason that fast travel or “warping” has been a staple of The Legend of Zelda, even all the way back to its original NES titles. Since then, it has appeared in almost every single title. And luckily for the fans, they have only ever improved. The Legend of Zelda has covered the full range of fast-travel mechanics, and all of them have been of high quality.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Level Design in The Legend of Zelda #ArtTuesday

Looking at The Legend of Zelda in the 2021 might seem like a waste of time. But looking at something that seems, at first, very simple, can help us understand the fundamentals of game design. Here’s more from Gamasutra:. As it turns out, the dungeon layouts are very carefully...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Hyrule Compendium: Should Trading Sequences Return in Breath of the Wild 2?

Time to trade some items and meet some minor characters! Since Link’s Awakening (1993), many Zelda games have included a trading sequence. Sometimes these span the length of an entire game, sometimes they constitute a separate side quest, but they almost always involve the swapping of bizarre items with quirky characters. Many fans consider trading sequences to be a staple element of the Zelda series, but Link’s latest and largest adventure, Breath of the Wild, lacks one. So, Zelda Dungeon’s Mases Hagopian and Gooey Fame are here to discuss this feature and whether it should make a return in the latest episode of the Hyrule Compendium!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 Gameplay Concepts Revealed In Nintendo Patents

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which will undoubtedly get a much cooler name from Nintendo when the time is right, made a star appearance in this year's online-only E3. The trailer above made clear that it'll be an ambitious follow-up to the much-loved original, with Link seen up in the skies and doing all sorts of interesting things; great hair too, it really is a thing of beauty.
VIDEO GAMES

