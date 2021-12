LITTLE ROCK, AR — Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (Westrock Coffee) announced plans Dec. 16 to expand its operations and beverage capabilities with the purchase of a new facility in Conway, Arkansas that, when fully built-out, will be the largest facility of its type in the United States. Westrock Coffee will also expand its extracts manufacturing capacity in Concord, North Carolina, and launch new operations in Malaysia that will serve its rapidly growing customer demand across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

