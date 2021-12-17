ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s the Trailer for CLEAN Starring and Written by Adrien Brody – In Theaters January 28th

By Tom Stockman
wearemoviegeeks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming crime/thriller, CLEAN is apassion project for Academy Award winning actor ADRIEN BRODY (The French Dispatch, HBO’s “Succession,” The Pianist) who not only stars in the film, but also...

www.wearemoviegeeks.com

Comments / 0

arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
MOVIES
Variety

‘King Richard,’ Will Smith and Tessa Thompson Win at Black Film Critics Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Film Critics Circle has named Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” the best film of 2021. The drama that focuses on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams picked up three additional awards, including best actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and original screenplay (Zach Baylin). Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Dune,” walked away with best director, his first precursor prize of the awards season, while the film also nabbed best cinematography for Greig Fraser. The critics’ group recognized Tessa Thompson’s powerhouse performance in “Passing” with the best actress prize, her second of the season so far. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”...
MOVIES
Variety

Saban Films Buys Supernatural Horror Movie ‘Shepherd’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to “Shepherd,” a supernatural thriller by writer-director Russell Owen. Following its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival, “Shepherd” was released in theaters in the United Kingdom last month and has generated $19 million to date. It doesn’t yet have a release date domestically. “Shepherd” centers on Eric Black, who finds work on a remote, weather-worn Scottish island after the sudden death of his wife. As his sadness continues to engulf him, so do the supernatural portents of his stark new surroundings. He soon becomes plagued by terrifying visions until it is clear he must...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Here’s the Scary Trailer For AN UNQUIET GRAVE – Available on VOD, Digital HD and DVD January 18th

“Disquieting, often claustrophobic, and always mesmerizing.” – Diabolique. RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film, AN UNQUIET GRAVE from Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. RLJE Films will release AN UNQUIET GRAVE on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on January 18, 2022. The DVD will be available for an SRP of $27.97. Here’s the spooky traielr:
MOVIES
IGN

The King's Man: Watch the Final Trailer for the Movie Starring Ralph Fiennes

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man. The King's Man arrives in theaters on December 22, 2021.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch the Trailer for the Frightening Supernatural Horror Tale FALLEN – Coming to Digital and DVD February 22nd

The frightening supernatural horror tale FALLEN is coming to Digital, On Demand and DVD February 22 from Lionsgate. Father Abraham was ready to save the world from an evil menace using exorcism — until tragedy struck. Years later, he lives on a remote farm with his daughter, haunted by the faces of those he saved and those he could not. After finding a pale humanoid creature lurking in the woods one night, he shoots and cremates the monster. But all too soon he discovers that the beast was not alone, and that his troubles have only just begun. This frightening supernatural horror tale will chill you to your soul.
TV & VIDEOS
wearemoviegeeks.com

Here’s the Trailer For Guy Ritchie’s OPERATION FORTUNE Starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Grant and Josh Hartnett

OPERATION FORTUNE will be in Theaters Nationwide 2022. In the film, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

The King’s Man “Final” Trailer Is Here

20th Century Studios have released another trailer for their upcoming movie, The King’s Man. This will be the final trailer, hopefully, and the movie hits theaters on December 22. Some are really excited to see this movie, but others are irritated about the amount of trailers and clips have...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Here’s the Scary Trailer For the Psychological Thriller THE KINDRED – Coming January 7th

April Pearson (SKINS UK) gives a beautifully haunting performance in this psychological thriller THE KINDRED. In Select Theaters and On Demand January 7, 2022. In THE KINDRED, April Pearson plays the role of a young mother who sets out to investigate the mysteries that lead to her father’s suicide. On this journey, Pearson’s character (Helen) is haunted by spirits and unearths an unsolved mystery from 30 years ago and discovers a dark family history that could prove deadly for her child.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Shang-Chi and It's a Sin stars feature in The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer

The Witcher's second season has only been out a matter of days, but attention is already turning to prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. And now, ahead of its premiere in 2022, a brand new teaser trailer for the Netflix spin-off has arrived, introducing Sophia Brown as Éile, Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, and Michelle Yeoh as Scían in action for the first time.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Watch Nicole Kidman Discuss Lucille Ball’s Legacy in First Episode of The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios’ ‘Making the Ricardos’ Docuseries

This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Studios. The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios collaborated on a three-part mini-documentary and podcast series, “Making the Ricardos,” a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the new film Being the Ricardos. The film’s cast and filmmakers — including Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons and writer-director Aaron Sorkin — share intimate stories from preparation to production and reflect on the lasting impact of the groundbreaking series I Love Lucy. In the first episode, “The Icon,” Nicole Kidman gets candid about playing Lucille Ball and the challenge of portraying one of the most iconic actresses, influential comedians and trailblazing women in Hollywood history. Watch the video episode above and listen to the full, uncut podcast interview below.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Reopening Night' Doc About NYC's Public Theater

"We're bringing New York back to the theater!" HBO has released this official trailer for a documentary called Reopening Night, about the return of one of New York City's most beloved theater companies. We missed this trailer when it first dropped, but happy to still feature it anyway. The film follows the cast, crew and staff of the world-famous Public Theater and their obstacles & conversations as they prepare to mount an adaptation of Shakespeare's "Merry Wives" in Central Park this past summer. They face a roller coaster ride of hurdles returning to the stage in the midst of an ongoing pandemic by staging a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's play that celebrates Black joy and artistry. This doc goes hand-in-hand with the other doc from this year about the re-opening of Broadway after the pandemic, called On Broadway. I wish I could've gone to this show! Always love a good behind-the-scenes look. "Welcome back to Shakespeare in the Park!"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wearemoviegeeks.com

SWAN SONG – Review

Mahershala Ali plays a man with a fatal disease who is offered an option to spare his family grief, in the science fiction romance SWAN SONG. Naomie Harris plays the sick man’s wife, Poppy, and Glenn Close plays the scientist who runs the facility who offers that option, in this drama written and directed by Benjamin Cleary.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

New Trailer for Thriller CONFESSION in Theaters and On Demand this January

Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired North American rights to writer-director David Beton’s action-thriller, CONFESSION. The film, starring Stephen Moyer (“True Blood”, “Fortunate Son”) and Colm Meany (Seberg, “Star Trek : Deep Space Nine”), had its market premiere at EFM earlier this year. Uncork’d will be releasing the film in theaters January 21, 2022 followed by a VOD release Jan 25.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

The Hollywood Hit LA LA LAND Arrives February 8th on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook

“I’m letting life hit me until it gets tired. Then I’ll hit back. It’s a classic rope-a-dope.”. The Hollywood hit, La La Land,arrives February 8 on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. The Hollywood hit, La La Land, arrives February 8 on...
RETAIL
wearemoviegeeks.com

Win Fandango Movie Tickets To NIGHTMARE ALLEY

WAMG’s Jim Batts says in his review that NIGHTMARE ALLEY is “a truly wild, and wonderful, walk on the “wild side”. Win tickets to see Guillermo del Toro’s NIGHTMARE ALLEY. In NIGHTMARE ALLEY, an ambitious carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with...
MOVIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'The Northman' trailer starring Alexander Skarsgård is here

If the current state of the world is not intense enough for you, perhaps travel back to the time of the Vikings in "The Northman" trailer. The star-studded cast for the upcoming revenge film features Alexander Skarsgård, Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy. Björk also appears in the movie..
MOVIES
digg.com

Here's Why Everyone Is Talking About That 'Death On The Nile' Trailer

The trailer for Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile" was released yesterday. Despite Armie Hammer's minimal presence in it, it's clear the actor is still in the movie following allegations of sexual assault. The Lede. "Death on the Nile" is an upcoming movie directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, and...
MOVIES

