Here’s the Trailer for CLEAN Starring and Written by Adrien Brody – In Theaters January 28th

"We're bringing New York back to the theater!" HBO has released this official trailer for a documentary called Reopening Night, about the return of one of New York City's most beloved theater companies. We missed this trailer when it first dropped, but happy to still feature it anyway. The film follows the cast, crew and staff of the world-famous Public Theater and their obstacles & conversations as they prepare to mount an adaptation of Shakespeare's "Merry Wives" in Central Park this past summer. They face a roller coaster ride of hurdles returning to the stage in the midst of an ongoing pandemic by staging a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's play that celebrates Black joy and artistry. This doc goes hand-in-hand with the other doc from this year about the re-opening of Broadway after the pandemic, called On Broadway. I wish I could've gone to this show! Always love a good behind-the-scenes look. "Welcome back to Shakespeare in the Park!"

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO