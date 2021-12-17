Elon Musk has an Asian clone that went viral on social networks

Elon Musk is one of the most famous business people in the world. He has helped innovate many industries, including electric cars and space travel. Elon Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 28th, 1971, to a Canadian-born mother and a father. They had immigrated from Canada to South Africa for his job as an engineer at a paper company. Elon’s parents soon divorced when he was seven years old, and his mother moved back to her home country with him, where they lived until she remarried two years later. In 1995, after graduating from college in Canada with degrees in both physics and economics, he flew to California to pursue opportunities there.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO