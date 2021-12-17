ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

AHA News: Can the Cold Really Make You Sick?

gladstonedispatch.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, Dec. 17, 2021 (American Heart Association...

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Does your job make you sick?

You work all day from a desk, that can't be dangerous, right? According to data from OCC Mundial , even office work can cause serious health problems. According to the online job bank survey, 30% of Mexican professionals consider that their work affects their physical or mental health. The survey revealed that seven out of 10 people say their health is or has been at risk due to their employment.
HEALTH
gladstonedispatch.com

AHA News: Her Best Friend Died Suddenly at 31. Now, She Spreads the Word About Heart Health.

AHA News: Her Best Friend Died Suddenly at 31. Now, She Spreads the Word About Heart Health. MONDAY, Dec. 20, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- On a steamy July afternoon in Fort Scott, Kansas, 16-year-old Lindsey Lewis, dressed in a swimsuit and shorts and driving her well-loved convertible, picked up her friend Jill Overstake. They stopped for sodas on their way to the local rock quarry. A group of friends they called "the boys" were jumping off the rocks into the water.
FORT SCOTT, KS
thefreshtoast.com

3 Side Effects Of Weed You Should Know

Over the past several years, the public has mostly focused on the positive effects of cannabis. But what about the negative side effects? Here are some you should be aware of. Marijuana used to be interpreted to dramatic degrees, often referred to as a “gateway drug” and a substance that dumbed people down. While most of these beliefs have been debunked over the years, the truth is that marijuana can be addictive, and should be taken seriously.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The bottom line is – you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to the Covid-19, however....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aha
Live 95.9

Recall On Certain Deodorants Due To Cancer Risk, Check The List

I hate to say this but if you're a user of spray-on deodorant, it might be better to just stink today...Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several of its aerosol sprays after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some of its products. According to a statement issued by the U.S....
CANCER
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Environment
Benzinga

What Happens If You Smoke Weed Everyday?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Actor, comedian, and well-known stoner Seth Rogen has said, “I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years. For me, it's like glasses or shoes.” If the work of Seth Rogen — most famous for the films Knocked Up and Pineapple Express and TV show Freaks & Geeks — isn't ringing a bell, then you've probably heard the Dr. Dre song, “Smoke Weed Every Day.” You've definitely heard of cannabis entrepreneur and pot culture icon Snoop Dogg, who reportedly smokes a whopping 81 blunts per day.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Well+Good

Every Time You Eat Okra, Your Gut, Eyes, and Immune System Reap Serious Benefits

If you live in the American South, okra is one vegetable that's found in abundance, often served deliciously steaming hot straight from the frying pan. Less familiar with it? Okra is a green flowering plant with edible seed pods. Originally, it was cultivated in Ethiopia and by ancient Egyptians in Egypt. From there, it spread through North Africa and the Middle East, eventually making its way to the U.S. through slaves and settlers.
LIFESTYLE
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
Verywell Health

Here's How Long COVID Stays In Your Body

How long COVID-19 stays in the body varies from person to person. Generally, people are no longer contagious about 10 days after the onset of symptoms. A recent study found that people can be shed the virus for as long as 83 days, underscoring the importance of frequent testing, quarantining, and isolation practices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthcanal.com

5 Amazing Effects Of Magnesium For Your Body

Did you know that every human being has magnesium in their body? It’s such a crucial mineral to have that a deficiency can cause you serious health problems. A healthy person has about 25 grams of this essential mineral[1] in their body, with a vast majority being in the skeletal.
HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

Two hot drinks that could lower your risk of stroke and dementia

Although many of us still think of our morning cup of coffee as just a way to help us wake up a little less grouchy, research has proven that it can also deliver big health benefits. In fact, from reducing your risk of diabetes and heart disease to improving liver...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy