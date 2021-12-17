ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowans accused of conspiring to violate California’s ban on puppy-mill dogs

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 6 days ago
A group of Iowans are facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging they constructed an elaborate scheme to violate California’s ban on puppy-mill dogs by laundering puppies through companies intended to look like rescue organizations.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the Animal Legal Defense Fund on behalf of two California consumers.

In 2019, California enacted a law prohibiting the retail sale of puppies except for those rescued by bona fide shelters and nonprofit rescue organizations.

The newly filed lawsuit alleges that a group of Iowans, led by JAK’s Puppies Inc., an Iowa corporation named after founders Jolyn Noethe and Kimberly Dolphin, have routinely and systematically violated the California law.

JAK’s is a for-profit puppy broker based in Britt, Iowa, and according to the plaintiffs it “churns through thousands of designer and pure-bred puppies annually and acquires its dogs from puppy mills.”

JAK’s is located at 2685 Grant Ave., in Britt, and is inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an animal broker. An August 2020 inspection report indicates there were 254 puppies on the site at that time.

The lawsuit alleges that after the Iowa attorney general sued JAK’s and others in 2019 over a “puppy laundering” designed to thwart a Chicago puppy-mill ban, JAK’s embarked on a separate scheme to sell puppy mill dogs to California consumers.

According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, JAK’s and others “created an elaborate vertical scheme whereby each of the necessary steps in the puppy laundering — purchase from puppy mills, rebranding of puppies as rescues, transport of such rebranded puppies, and sale of such puppies to consumers through pet stores — was perpetrated by knowing co-conspirators/associates.”

One of the newly created entities is alleged to be Rescue Pets Iowa, formed two weeks before the California ban took effect. Russell Kirk of Ottumwa was the owner of Rescue Pets Iowa, and was also a defendant in the lawsuit brought by the attorney general.

According to the new lawsuit, Rescue Pets Iowa was a corporate shell whose only purpose was to serve as a conduit through which JAK’s could route the legal titles for commercially bred dogs so they could be labeled as “rescues” before reaching consumers in California.

The lawsuit claims Kirk is also a member of an entity called TBHF, which does business as The Pet X Change, an Iowa company. TBHF allegedly paid for the certificates of veterinary inspections that were required to transfer the “rescue” puppies from Iowa to California, and is located at Noethe’s personal residence in Britt.

A third Iowa company, Subject Enterprise Inc, based in Wesley, is a transportation company that exclusively serves JAK’s and trucks puppies into California for sale to pet stores. The owner of Subject Enterprises is Coda Subject, the nephew of Noethe, according to the lawsuit.

Each of the shipments were “grueling, 30-plus hour affairs for the weeks-old puppies transported from Iowa to California,” the lawsuit alleges. “Puppies did not survive the trip. According to Subject Enterprise notes, a chihuahua was ‘dropped and died,’ another ‘puppy died on west coast truck,’ and a pet store refused to pay for a puppy who ‘died in transit.’

Upon their arrival in California, the puppies spent two to three hours at a business named Bark Adoption – a garage operated out of the owner’s home, which was outfitted with 20 stacked cages. From there, the dogs were quickly sent to pet stores where they were displayed in cages bearing the legally required statement disclosing the shelter or rescue group from which each animal was obtained.

The stores disguised their payments to JAK’s through exorbitant “transport costs” paid to Subject Enterprise, allegedly paying Subject up to $900 per puppy for transportation, rather than the usual rate of $35 to $65 per puppy. Subject then relayed all but a small portion of the payments to JAK’s, the lawsuit alleges.

From November 2018, through September 2019, these entities are alleged to have sent more than 2,000 puppies to pet stores in California. Shipments continued well into 2020, the lawsuit alleges.

As part of the resolution of the Iowa attorney general’s lawsuit, Rescue Pets Iowa was forced to dissolve in October 2019. However, Kirk’s involvement in the alleged puppy laundering ring continued through his role in TBHF, which he allegedly ran with his brother, Noethe’s alleged “romantic partner,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of money-laundering and wire-fraud violations of the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, as well as violations of California’s Unfair Competition law and the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act.

The lawsuit seeks an order enjoining the defendants from selling in California any dogs that are sourced
from puppy mills or commercial breeders, as well as restitution for consumers, punitive damages and a full “accounting and disgorgement” the profits that grew out of the allegedly unlawful conduct.

The plaintiffs in the case are Rebecca Carey a resident of Santa Barbara County who purchased a cockapoo puppy from an Animal Kingdom pet store in January 2019, and Cody Latzer, a San Luis Obispo County resident who purchased an Australian cattle dog from an Animal Kingdom in March 2019.

In addition to the Iowa companies, the defendants in the case include Bark Adoptions, a California corporation run by Stephanie Vaughn of Winchester, California, and Ana Diaz, of Menifee, California; Pet Connect Rescue Inc., a Missouri-based company owned by Ray and Alysia Rothman; and Micada Inc., which does business as Animal Kingdom Pet Shop and is owned by Adam Tipton, a resident of California.

The defendants have not yet filed responses to the lawsuit.

The 2019 lawsuit brought by the Iowa attorney general resulted in a consent judgment that led to a $60,000 payment to the state’s Consumer Education and Litigation Fund. Under the terms of that deal, Hobo K9 Rescue, which was run by Noethe, and Rescue Pets Iowa were permanently dissolved; all of the defendants promised to refrain from transferring dogs in an attempt to evade laws restricting the sale of commercially bred dogs; and Noethe, Dolphin and Kirk were prohibited from organizing any new non-profit corporations or serving as officers or directors of any animal non-profit for three years.

The consent judgment did not prevent consumers or others from taking further action against the defendants.

The post Iowans accused of conspiring to violate California's ban on puppy-mill dogs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa expected to spend over $9 million for temporary nursing help

Iowa is expected to spend more than $9 million to place 100 out-of-state nurses and respiratory therapists at the state's larger health care facilities for six weeks of the latest spike of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The state agreed early this month to pay a Kansas company $220 per hour for the nurses it supplies, with the […] The post Iowa expected to spend over $9 million for temporary nursing help appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Omicron variant identified in 10 Iowa counties

There have been 26 confirmed infections by the omicron variant of the coronavirus in 10 Iowa counties, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Those counties are, generally, among the most populous of the state. They include: – Black Hawk – Des Moines – Dubuque – Franklin – Jefferson – Johnson – Linn – […] The post Omicron variant identified in 10 Iowa counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowan who allegedly stole grandmother’s painkillers denied a nursing license

The Iowa Board of Nursing has refused to reinstate the license of a man accused of masquerading as a medical-waste trash collector in order to access opioids. Board records indicate the nursing license of Theodore Herrick of Jefferson was indefinitely suspended in 2017. According to the board, Herrick had entered the Stuart Community Care Center, […] The post Iowan who allegedly stole grandmother's painkillers denied a nursing license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State wins injunction against furnace repairman implicated in death

The state of Iowa has been granted an injunction against an unlicensed heating contractor accused of causing the death of a customer. Earlier this fall, the Iowa Plumbing & Mechanical Systems Board sought a court injunction that would restrain Jack Archer of Pleasant Hill from either contracting for, or performing services, in the plumbing, refrigeration […] The post State wins injunction against furnace repairman implicated in death appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Another Iowa doctor facing competency case anonymously sues the state

Another Iowa doctor is suing the state under the name "John Doe," this time in an effort to block the Iowa Board of Medicine from issuing a public statement of charges against him. The board argues it has "competency concerns" with the physician and that its case against the doctor should be allowed to proceed […] The post Another Iowa doctor facing competency case anonymously sues the state appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa senators want to legalize marijuana in state constitution

Three Democratic state senators said Tuesday they plan to propose a constitutional amendment that would legalize the sale of recreational marijuana in Iowa for people ages 21 and older. "Marijuana prohibition has been a costly failure," said Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City. "It's ending across America because it has caused far more harm than good." […] The post Iowa senators want to legalize marijuana in state constitution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged that COVID-19 vaccine doubters stop "peddling lies" on TV and online, as the nation grapples with a rising number of cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Biden also announced new federal help for testing and treatment in the states, including 500 million at-home rapid test […] The post Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine 'lies,' announces free at-home tests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board: Iowa nurse and underage patient exchanged 25,000 phone calls and texts

The Iowa Board of Nursing has suspended the license of a nurse accused of engaging in more than 25,000 phone calls or text messages with an underage patient. The board alleges that Michael Schleicher of Fairfield was working as a nurse practitioner at an unspecified Iowa hospital from August 2014 to January 2020, during which […] The post Board: Iowa nurse and underage patient exchanged 25,000 phone calls and texts appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden administration mulls continuation of student loan repayment freeze

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats have been urging the White House to extend the freeze on student loan repayments — and administration officials now say it's under consideration. The standoff has been one of the more noticeable splits between President Joe Biden and members of his party, who are applying intense pressure to provide more borrower […] The post Biden administration mulls continuation of student loan repayment freeze appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTUS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Des Moines water trustees support regional concept

The Des Moines Water Works board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to negotiate an agreement with other metro water utilities to collectively govern drinking water production in the area. The trustees voted 4-0 to develop a plan to establish Central Iowa Water Works, in which participating utilities will jointly own the facilities that draw water […] The post Des Moines water trustees support regional concept appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Smashed cars, burnt trees, soggy insulation: Post-disaster cleanup is expensive, time-consuming and wasteful

By Sybil Derrible, Juyeong Choi and Nazli Yesiller Communities across the U.S. Southeast and Midwest will be assessing damage from the deadly and widespread tornado outbreak on Dec. 10-11, 2021 for some time. But it's clear that the cleanups will take months, and possibly years. Dealing with enormous quantities of debris and waste materials is […] The post Smashed cars, burnt trees, soggy insulation: Post-disaster cleanup is expensive, time-consuming and wasteful appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENVIRONMENT
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa can transform income tax without eliminating it

Sen. Dan Dawson, chair of the Iowa Senate Ways & Means Committee, said his tax policy goal for the 2022 Legislature is to create a "21st century model" that will create the best tax climate in the nation. "We have the opportunity to do a tax reform moonshot here in Iowa," Sen. Dawson said, speaking […] The post Iowa can transform income tax without eliminating it appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Activists target corporate campaign cash in battle against voting restrictions

Members of the Defend Black Voters Coalition chose Detroit's Huntington Center as their backdrop earlier this month when they issued a warning about the dangers of "voter suppression legislation" backed by Republican state lawmakers. The building behind them, formerly known as the TCF Center, was a powerful symbol of what could happen if elections indeed are […] The post Activists target corporate campaign cash in battle against voting restrictions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DETROIT, MI
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Infrastructure bill sends $675 million for Iowa roads, airports

Happy holidays, Iowa. The U.S. House and Senate were in session this week, scrambling to pass bills before a winter recess. Democrats managed to raise the country's debt ceiling, but they did not find a compromise on the Build Back Better Act before a self-imposed Christmas deadline. Meanwhile, Iowa's delegation launched new proposals on teacher […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Infrastructure bill sends $675 million for Iowa roads, airports appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Here’s why Iowa Capital Dispatch is suing the governor

Iowa Capital Dispatch and our deputy editor, Clark Kauffman, joined other media organizations in a lawsuit filed last week by ACLU of Iowa seeking enforcement of the Iowa Open Meetings and Records Act. The lawsuit names Gov. Kim Reynolds, her office, a staff attorney and the office's current and former communications directors as plaintiffs. As […] The post Here's why Iowa Capital Dispatch is suing the governor appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

5 cases of omicron confirmed in Iowa

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected five times in Iowa by the State Hygienic Laboratory's genetic sequencing, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Thursday. "At this time, the delta variant remains the dominant strain circulating the state," said Sarah Ekstrand, an IDPH spokesperson. The state lab analyzes the genetic material of […] The post 5 cases of omicron confirmed in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Funeral home director faces new allegations for undisclosed reasons

The Iowa Board of Mortuary Science has filed charges against an Iowa funeral home director previously convicted of felony drug charges. However, under new procedures tied to a recent Iowa Supreme Court ruling, the board is not disclosing any of the factual circumstances that led to the charges. Court records indicate that in 2019, Eric […] The post Funeral home director faces new allegations for undisclosed reasons appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Oregon legislators will try again to restore prisoners’ voting rights

Oregon legislators, stymied in their attempt earlier this year to restore voting rights to thousands of incarcerated Oregonians, will try again in 2022. Rep. Lisa Reynolds, D-Portland, announced Thursday she plans to introduce legislation for the February session of the Oregon Legislature to restore voting rights to people serving time for felonies. If passed, roughly […] The post Oregon legislators will try again to restore prisoners' voting rights appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OREGON STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor promotes ivermectin, calls masks ‘silly’ and says pandemic is over

Mollie James is an Iowa-licensed doctor who doesn't mince words when it comes to the government's response to COVID-19. Wearing face masks in public? "It's silly, it's ineffective," she says. The COVID-19 vaccines? "How many injured or dead do you need to see before you understand the shot is a bad idea?" she asks. The […] The post Iowa doctor promotes ivermectin, calls masks 'silly' and says pandemic is over appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch sues governor for public records

Iowa Capital Dispatch sued Gov. Kim Reynolds and other members of her office on Thursday in state court for their repeated failures to respond to public information requests. It joins the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and Bleeding Heartland, an online political news and progressive commentary site, in a suit that asks a judge to […] The post Iowa Capital Dispatch sues governor for public records appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICS
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

