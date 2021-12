For the 21st episode of the CIO podcast hosted by Healthcare IT Today, we sat down with Naomi Lenane, CIO & VP of Information Services at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In this episode Lenane shares some of the unique aspects of her job as CIO of a Cancer Institute. Plus, we look back at her early career as a marketing rep for MEDITECH and how she went from working at an EHR vendor to become CIO. She shares how far we’ve come and some of the lessons she learned along the way. Lenane also shares what her top 3 health IT projects are right now and some career advice for others that may be interested in following in her footsteps.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO