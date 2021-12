According to AWS, one of their data centers in Northern Virginia lost power around 7:35 a.m. ET. Services began working again around 8:40 a.m. “While all services are starting to see meaningful recovery, services which were hosting endpoints within the affected data center — such as single-AZ RDS databases, ElastiCache, etc. — would have seen impact during the event, but are starting to see recovery now,” an AWS status update said.

