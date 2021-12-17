ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Baylor Bears as Marvel Cinematic Universe Characters

By deppsrightsteps
ourdailybears.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaddduuppp! My name is Deonte Epps and I am so grateful for the opportunity to join ODB to share my thoughts from time to time. Who am I, you ask? I’m a 2013 graduate of the Baylor University, lover of all things Baylor Athletics, Denver Broncos, and I also co-host a...

www.ourdailybears.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Sugar Bowl First Look | Say hello to the Baylor Bears

No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) Today we take our first look at the Baylor Bears... After knocking off No. 7 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game, Baylor punched its ticket to its second Sugar Bowl appearance in the last three seasons. The Bears are looking for their first 12-win season in program history. This season, Baylor is 4-1 against top-25 teams, including wins over BYU, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Led by head coach Dave Aranda, Baylor boasts one of the most balanced offenses in the country, averaging 214.7 yards rushing and 216.0 yards passing per game. Gerry Bohanon commanded the Bears' offense, throwing for 2,165 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021, but the signal-caller went down in week 12 with a leg injury. Redshirt freshman Blake Shapen led Baylor in the final three games of the season, passing for 571 yards and five scores down the stretch. Abram Smith has been the workhorse back, ranking eighth nationally with 1,429 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns this season. Trestan Ebner has also seen time in the backfield and out wide, recording over 1,685 all-purpose yards through 13 games. Receiver Tyquan Thornton is just shy of the 1,000-yard mark with 946 yards and nine scores this season. Defensively, Baylor led the Big 12 with 16 interceptions and ranks 14th nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 19.2 points per game. Consensus All-American Jalen Pitre leads the defense with 70 total tackles, including a team-high 14 for loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ourdailybears.com

ODB Mailbag - Christmas Edition: Answered

Where do you think the Conference Championship game with take place for football in the New Big 12 considering in the past it would rotate between North and South?. BNT: Interesting question. With the Big 12 Corporate offices being in Irving and Arlington being in a centrally located neutral site, and of course nothing coming close to Jerry World in seating capacity, I’d be surprised if it was relocated.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coaching Staff News

Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Rhoades
Person
Dave Aranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#Baylor Football#Marvel Universe#Odb#The Baylor University#Baylor Athletics#Denver Broncos#Stuff Podcast#S H I E L D
CBS Sports

College football first-year coach grades: Steve Sarkisian fails at Texas, Josh Heupel impresses at Tennessee

The 2021 college football season is almost in the books, which means it's time to hand out grades for all of the first-year head coaches. Last offseason's coaching carousel provided us plenty of intrigue heading into this season, including Steve Sarkisian's move to Texas, Bryan Harsin's decision to leave Boise State for Auburn and Josh Heupel's jump up from UCF to Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

UCF’s victory over Florida in Gasparilla Bowl proves bowl games still matter | Commentary

How many times have you heard the nattering nabobs of negativity utter these tired phrases over the last several years? Nobody cares about bowl games anymore. There are too many bowl games. Bowl games just don’t matter in today’s playoff age. Oh, really? Tell it to the sellout crowd of nearly 65,000 fans who fought I-4 and I-75 holiday traffic and showed up at Raymond James Stadium Thursday ...
FLORIDA STATE
fox44news.com

Baylor University and City of Waco partner for basketball pavilion

WACO, Texas – The nearly 200 million dollar Baylor basketball venue promises to bring great opportunities to the city of Waco. The Paul and Alejandra Foster Basketball Pavilion will be built along Interstate 35 by the Brazos River. “This project is going to be the largest economic development project...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy