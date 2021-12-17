ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Recapping AD Canada’s Women in Industry Network Reaches New Heights

By Affiliated Distributors (AD)
nddist.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — The AD Canada’s Women in Industry Network was introduced at the 2021 Summit Industrial & Safety – Canada. The network expanded its reach during a special encore kickoff session on Dec. 14, which brought together dozens of member and suppliers from all three AD Canada divisions. The objective is...

www.inddist.com

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

Mahar Tool Supply Joins IBC

Industrial buying group and MROP supply chain solutions provider IBC announced Dec. 20 the addition of Mahar Tool Supply Company to its family of Distributor Members and Supplier Partners. Headquartered in Saginaw, MI, with three additional locations in Indiana, Puerto Rico, and Mexico, MAHAR is ISO-Certified with nearly 75 years...
BUSINESS
WWD

Indochino Going Into Women’s Wear, Expanding Retail Reach

Click here to read the full article. Indochino is going into the women’s business. The Vancouver-based men’s made-to-measure brand will launch its first women’s collection next year. Although women have gone to Indochino to be fitted for their custom clothing, they have been used to patterns created for men. But now, they’ll be have patterns created just for them.More from WWDSalvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2022Diesel Pre-Fall 2022 “We know that many women are looking for well-tailored custom clothing that doesn’t cost a fortune and there simply isn’t a custom women’s wear brand comparable to Indochino on the market,” said Drew...
RETAIL
nddist.com

Why Industrial Manufacturing M&A Volume Will Continue to Rise in 2022

One sign the Industrial Manufacturing sector has returned from the worst of the pandemic? Deal activity. A recent PwC report looking at deals over the past year found a strong uptick in industrial manufacturing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity. Specifically, deal value increased by 50 percent in 2021 over 2020, while deal volume remained stable for the full year. However, when breaking it down, deal volume in the second half of 2021 clearly outpaced the first half, indicating a building appetite for investment.
INDUSTRY
nddist.com

Shurtape Appoints New Global CEO

HICKORY, NC — On Dec. 15, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, announced that Vuk Trivanovic, CEO of the company’s Industrial and Engineered Solutions (ESG) Groups, will expand his role and responsibilities as CEO to encompass the full scope of Shurtape’s global business, now including its Ohio-based Consumer & Craftsman (C&C) Group. Shurtape’s C&C Group markets DIY (Do-It-Yourself), EIY (Express-It-Yourself), and Home and Office products under the Duck, T-Rex, FrogTape, Painter’s Mate and Shurtape brands.
HICKORY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ad Canada#E B Horsman Son#Schneider Electric#Electro Federation Canada#Hvacr Canada#Mercury Lighting
nddist.com

HGR Industrial Surplus Acquires CNC Marketplace Tramar Industries

EUCLID, OH — HGR Industrial Surplus has acquired Tramar Industries, the CNC machinery marketplace known for buying and selling CNC equipment around the world for over 25 years. This merger will expand options available to customers looking to buy or sell their industrial equipment. HGR is known for their...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Babcock sells power business to M Group Services in £50m deal

Babcock International has completed the sale of its power generation business to M Group Services for £50 million.The London-based aerospace, defence and engineering firm has sealed the disposal as part of efforts to streamline its operations.The power business provides engineering services in the power generation and distribution sector and counts National Grid Scottish Power Energy Networks and Western Power Distribution among its clients.Babcock said the operation is part of its Land arm and reported total revenues of £70 million and profit before tax and interest of around £7 million in the year to March 31.Chief executive David Lockwood said:...
BUSINESS
AFP

Major tech firms join Consumer Electronics Show exodus

Big-name tech firms such as Google, Lenovo and Intel on Thursday cancelled plans to attend next month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, joining an exodus fueled by fear of Covid-19. The news came on the heels of several other major companies cancelling or scaling back their plans due to Covid-19 variant Omicron's rapid spread.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
TheAtlantaVoice

Nike is trying to outrun Supply Chain Problems

Plenty of people want to buy Nike clothes and sneakers. But nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, supply chain issues mean the company is struggling to meet that demand and grow its business. The post Nike is trying to outrun Supply Chain Problems appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Safety Products Holdings Acquires Cutting Tool Supplier Slice Inc.

FOSTER CITY CA — Safety Products Holdings (SPH), a portfolio company of Bertram Capital and industry pioneer in commercial safety cutting tools and accessories announced Nov. 2 the acquisition of Slice, Inc. Driven by a proprietary manufacturing process, award-winning design and unmatched safety performance, founder TJ Scimone has modernized...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Griffon Corp.'s Ames Subsidiary Buying Hunter Fan Company for $845

NEW YORK — Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiary The AMES Companies, Inc., said Dec. 20 it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hunter Fan Company, a market leader in residential ceiling, commercial and industrial fans, from MidOcean Partners for $845 million, subject to closing adjustments. “We are...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Pipeline Packaging Acquires MidStates Container Company

GLENWILLOW, OH — Pipeline Packaging, the largest US distributor of rigid industrial containers, has acquired MidStates Container Company, a full-line packaging distributor. MidStates Container Company is strategically located in St. Louis, MO. The purchase will consolidate supply lines and leverage the two companies to allow for geographic expansion in the Midwest. In addition, their current product line and related services are complementary to Pipeline Packaging's current distribution footprints.
BUSINESS
iotbusinessnews.com

Senet’s Network Now Reaches 2,000 Cities, New Coverage Map with Helium and Planning Tools

Senet, Inc., and Helium, today introduced new network visualization and planning tools to assist customers with deploying IoT solutions at scale across the United States. Through a previously announced network integration, Senet is providing its customers with LoRaWAN connectivity from Helium-compatible Hotspots under its Extended Coverage Services. Supporting this integration, Senet has enhanced its US Coverage Map to present a harmonized view of its public carrier-grade coverage and areas covered by more than 150,000 Helium-compatible Hotspots in the US.
TECHNOLOGY
The Hollywood Reporter

Terence Winter’s New Media Firm Plans Ad-Supported Streaming Network

Terence Winter, the writer and executive producer behind The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire, is launching an ad-supported streaming network next year under Infamous Media, a newly formed independent media company Winter co-founded with Joe Poletto, a former HBO executive. Infamous Media’s streaming offering will have free, ad-supported channels available to users; one of the first channels will be focused on mafia and other mob-related TV shows, movies and documentaries. The company currently has distribution deals with Plex, KlowdTV and LG Europe, and the first channel is expected to launch early next year. “America’s fascination with the underworld and true crime continues to grow,” Winter said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring compelling and elevated new content from the genre to our audience through the branded channels of Infamous Media.” “I’m thrilled to be working with Terry Winter in this new partnership,” Poletto, who founded the production company Asterlight, added. “Terry is one of the very best creative forces in the business, and audiences around the world appreciate him for the in-depth knowledge and shocking fresh perspective he brings to his work, especially when writing about the mob and organized crime.”
TV SHOWS
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy