The global outbreak of COVID-19 caused not only a partial collapse of the air transport, but travelling has got even more complicated and many people are yet reluctant to travel. Covid-19 has changed the way for travelling. A huge population is now opting to fly through private jets as they are safer and minimize the risk of contracting any infectious disease. As number of commercial flights were cancelled by regulatory authorities, the private jets were in a huge demand. Several private jet charter companies, who are also amongst the strong consumers for private jet market manufacturers, are offering private jets through membership programs, wherein a huge population opted for these programs to travel safely. Moreover, governments of various countries had allowed private jets to fly domestically and internationally, to deliver vaccines for Covid-19 to various locations. The changing consumer preferences along with flexible charter options available is aiding the growth of private jet market.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO