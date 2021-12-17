ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Is Booming Worldwide | Starship Technologies, Savioke, Drone Delivery

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of...

dronedj.com

Drone delivery firm Antwork raises $314M in Series B funding

China-based drone delivery specialist Antwork Technology has scooped up a cool $314 million in Series B funding. The fresh capital infusion was led by Thor Capital with participation from existing investor Unity Ventures. Antwork was established in 2015 with a vision to build a drone delivery network in urban areas...
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Fitness Technology Market is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth Prospects | Zwift, Peloton, Daxko

Latest released the research study on Global Fitness Technology Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Fitness Technology Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Fitness Technology. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Zwift (United States), Peloton (United States), Supernatural (California), Zen planner (United States), Lose It (United States), Daxko (United States), Noom (United States), ASCIS Digital (Massachusetts) and Life Fitness (United States).
FITNESS
DRONELIFE

Swoop Aero BVLOS Approval in Australia, for Medical Drone Delivery Ops

Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) has granted Australian drone logistics company Swoop Aero BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line Of Sight) approval for medical logistics operations in Queensland. The approval lets Swoop Aero operate in a fully integrated airspace with an aerodrome based hub at the local airport in Goondiwindi. The integration will allow for access to safe and sustainable drone logistics spanning the entire area. The network will overcome distance as a barrier to healthcare access for surrounding regional communities, and make access to healthcare more convenient.
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market Is Booming Worldwide | Riversand Technologies, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software

Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks.Get free access to sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3730826-enterprise-cloud-data-management-market-1Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market Overview:The study provides comprehensive outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date segmented by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care & Manufacturing & Logistics, , Customer Data, Product Data & Others and 18+ countries across the globe along with insights on emerging & major players. If you want to analyse different companies involved in the Enterprise Cloud Data Management industry according to your targeted objective or geography we offer customization according to requirements.Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026Enterprise Cloud Data Management research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Enterprise Cloud Data Management industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-2020, and forecast to 2026) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Enterprise Cloud Data Management which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.The segments and sub-section of Enterprise Cloud Data Management market is shown below:The Study is segmented by following Product/Service Type: , Customer Data, Product Data & OthersMajor applications/end-users industry are as follows: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care & Manufacturing & LogisticsSome of the key players involved in the Market are: SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorksEnquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3730826-enterprise-cloud-data-management-market-1 Important years considered in the Enterprise Cloud Data Management study: Historical year – 2015-2020; Base year – 2020; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]
SOFTWARE
dronedj.com

Sweden’s Aerit to fly drone deliveries in vast area north of Stockholm

Swedish UAV services company Aerit has been tapped to conduct trial drone deliveries around the large Norrtälje area to the north of Stockholm. The move comes just two months after Aerit successfully flew its first beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) delivery mission – just the second ever in the country.
TECHNOLOGY
ngtnews.com

Merchants Fleet Expands Xos EV Last Mile Delivery Portfolio

Merchants Fleet, a fleet management company, is expanding its offering of electric fleet vehicles with an intent to buy electrical step vans from Xos Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles. The first 10 step vans are expected to be delivered to Merchants Fleet...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Motional and Uber Announce Partnership for Autonomous Deliveries

Motional, a global driverless technology leader, and Uber Technologies Inc announced a partnership to launch autonomous deliveries for Uber customers, starting in Santa Monica in early 2022. Motional’s all-electric vehicles will conduct deliveries of a curated set of meal kits from select restaurants on Uber Eats. The partnership represents industry-shaping firsts for both companies; Motional’s expansion into driverless delivery and Uber’s first on-road delivery partnership with an autonomous vehicle (AV) technology provider.
ECONOMY
dronedj.com

Alphabet’s Wing reports over 600% increase in drone delivery in 2021

Wing, the drone delivery unit of Google’s parent organization Alphabet, was first launched as an experimental program at the end of 2011. After a decade of development, testing, and trials, the company says it can finally call 2021 the year that drone delivery really took off. Wing made over...
TECHNOLOGY
dronedj.com

Wing resumes drone delivery in Canberra area of September raven attacks

Drone delivery company Wing has resumed service to an area north of Canberra nearly two months after territorial ravens grounded its UAVs with repeated aerial assaults. Google corporate cousin Wing halted its drone deliveries to the Harrison suburb of the Australian capital in September after videos of the ravens attacking its UAVs went viral around the world. At the time, the company explained to clients that the incidents were the result of “some birds in your area demonstrating territorial behaviors and swooping at moving objects” – something it said was “common during nesting season.” As a result the company put its activity in the zone on pause until a wildlife expert it consulted had indicated renewed flights would have “minimal impact on birdlife in our service locations.”
ANIMALS
atlantanews.net

Smart Homes Technology Market is Booming Worldwide with Cisco Systems, Google, Amazon

Latest published market study on Global Smart Homes Technology Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Smart Homes Technology space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Haier Electronics, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google, Amazon, Honeywell International, Crestron Electronics Inc., General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Schneider Electric S.E., and Siemens AG.
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

Satellite Communication Service and Equipment Market Is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth |Hughes ,ViaSat ,L3 Technologies

According to a new study on the Satellite Communication Service and Equipment market, a clear scenario of the market environment is available, spanning the current and future status of the market. The scope and likelihood of making money, as well as the manufacturer profile, production details, and consumption trends, have all been thoroughly researched. The study provides data on emerging trends and market dynamics in terms of drivers, opportunities, and constraints. A thorough examination of these components is required for various market participants to assess the potential of investments across various regional domains.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market- a Worth Observing Growth: AXIS Capital, Munich Re, XL Catlin

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
AGRICULTURE
DRONELIFE

Swoop Aero in Namibia: Africa Continues to Lead the Way in Medical Drone Delivery

“Our vision is for a world where seamless supply chains bring emotional and economic prosperity to all they serve.” said Swoop Aero CEO and co-founder Eric Peck. “Healthcare logistics is our bread and butter and we’ve carefully modelled our end-to-end service offering from real-world experience across seven different nations. We’re excited to start operations in Namibia and deliver unique life-saving measures and strengthen the safe hands of healthcare providers and hospitals alongside our partners.”
AFRICA
atlantanews.net

Probiotics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | DuPont, Danone, Yakult Honsha

The Latest Released Probiotics Market: Current market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Probiotics Market: Current market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Probiotics Market: Current market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as DuPont, Danone, Chr. Hansen, Yakult Honsha, Nestle, BioGaia AB, Probi AB, Ganeden, Inc., Protexin, Lifeway Foods, Inc., etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Smart Connected Pet Collar Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies | Scollar, Wagz, FitBark

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Smart Connected Pet Collar Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Smart Connected Pet Collar market outlook.
PET SERVICES
atlantanews.net

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, HCL, CGI, DXC, SAS

A new research document with title 'Healthcare Fraud Detection Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)' covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America (US, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World and important players/vendors such as IBM Corporation, Optum, Inc., COTIVITI, INC., McKesson Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SCIO Inspire, Corp., Conduent, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, CGI Inc., DXC Technology Company, and Northrop Grumman, etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2021-2027.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Cloud Infrastructure Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Cisco System, Equinix, Google

The Latest Released Renewable Drones market study has evaluated the Cloud Infrastructure Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Renewable Drones market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cisco System Inc, Equinix Inc, Google Inc, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Salesforce.com, AT&T Inc, DXC Technology, AWS (Amazon Web Services), HP Inc and Rackspace Hosting Inc.
ELECTRONICS

