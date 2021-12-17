ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

These are the most popular games according to social media

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

These days, what happens on social media can often mean the difference between success and failure for a particular product or brand. That's why companies invest so much time and energy to craft a strong social media marketing strategy to get their products out into the world. Nowhere is this more...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Andre Oentoro

Social Media as a Career Booster

Social media isn’t just for Instagrammable food anymore—people have cottoned on to the fact that it’s become an integral part of our lives. There’s an old adage that goes, “It’s not about what you know, it’s about who you know.” Well, your social media network is a measure of who you know—and who knows about you. Of course, that isn’t to say you’ll be using Facebook to wiggle yourself into a position for which you’re unqualified. What you can do with social media is get more eyes on you and your unique set of skills.
INTERNET
thefreshtoast.com

How Reddit Became The Most Weed-Friendly Social Media Platform On The Internet

The stigma that is usually associated with the use of cannabis is considerably reduced on Reddit, most likely because a large proportion of Redditors are younger generations. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. When you think about Reddit and cannabis, subreddits like r/trees probably...
INTERNET
CoinTelegraph

Most popular meme tokens create a play-to-earn gaming platform

The metaverse seems to be gripping everyone’s imagination these days. With launches of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain-based play-to-earn tokenized games increasing to meet the rising demand, the sky's the limit for this new genre. New meme coins are on the increase following Dogecoin’s (DOGE) early explosion at the...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade Games#Sports Games#Video Game#Online Games#Social Media Marketing#Social Chain
hardcoredroid.com

The Best and Most Popular Mobile Games for College Students

The world of mobile games is thriving and allows us to observe numerous exciting games every year. And while many games come and go, some remain in the limelight for a very long time. Studying in college, you are often bombarded with assignments, classes, and all that stuff that drains your energy and time. And although college students have different ways to recharge their batteries, they all agree on one universal method – playing mobile games. The great thing about mobile games is that playing them isn’t restricted in place and time; you can launch a game on your way to school, at school, and when returning home after a long and exhausting day. You can also decide how much time you want or need to play. Games are a convenient way to refresh your brain, with their benefits being evident. But that’s beside the point. What’s more important is – given the number of games available to upload and play, what games are the best for college students? And the question can’t be definitive, for players have various preferences when it comes to genre, gameplay, plot, and many more. Below are five of the most popular mobile games for college students. Let’s take a closer look.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Returning Social Media Features

'Instagram,' the photo-sharing service and social media giant owned by 'Facebook,' is bringing chronological posts back to its platform for users to enjoy. The service will allow users to choose whether or not to see the algorithmically-generated photo feed, or a simple chronological feed where all posts are shown from all accounts followed equally, based on when the post was uploaded.
INTERNET
GeekTyrant

Discover Each Country's Most Popular Game Consoles

The Toyzone analyzed Google search data from around the world to see which toys and games consoles people are searching for in 170 countries. You can find the full console map as well as lists for the most searched for 90s toys, TV toys, classic toys, board games, dolls, building and construction toys, and superhero toys as well as their methodology here. Here are the basics of how each console did:
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Minecraft
thegamerhq.com

According to a study, no new generation consoles were the most popular this year.

According to a study, no new generation consoles were the most popular this year. You’ve seen the various “Wrapped” stats on different websites. They are a great addition to modern internet life. What better way to make data collection fun and shareable? By the way, I applaud anyone brave enough to share their music tastes with the world.
VIDEO GAMES
atlantanews.net

Social Network Marketing Market Becoming 'Red Hot', Explore Giants Move | Douyin, Wechat, Flickr, Pinterest

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Social Network Marketing Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Social Network Marketing market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
ComicBook

PlayStation Acquires Studio Behind One of the World's Most Popular Games

The gaming division of Delight Works, which is the team responsible for Fate/Grand Order, has been purchased by Aniplex. Prior to the purchase, the gaming division will be turned into a separate company, which will then become a wholly owned subsidiary of Aniplex, which in turn is owned by Sony. Aniplex has been the publisher of the game since it first released, but now the game and its developer will be owned by Sony. It's a bit early to say for certain, but this could indicate that the company is looking to make big moves in the mobile gaming department. At this time, it's unclear how expensive the purchase will be.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Social Media Roundup Events

'YouTube' is hosting a large end-of-year celebratory roundup event called 'Escape2021.' This event is being held in place of YouTube's previous end-of-year event, 'Rewind.' Rewind launched with great reception in the early 2010s because it showcased some of the platform's largest creators. However, in recent years, Rewind has been dwindling in popularity and is being replaced by a 24-hour long interactive event.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

PS5 Restock: Consoles Confirmed at Walmart for Everyone Today

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the latest Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season. Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before the thing was even available in stores. For the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy