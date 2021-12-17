ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Aggravated Manslaughter of Child

 July 28, 2021

On Wednesday July 28, 2021, Melbourne Police Officers responded to 68A Bluebird Blvd regarding a deceased child. Upon arrival they located an 18-month-old female lying on the floor unresponsive. Despite live saving measures attempted by police and paramedics, the child was pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives investigated the circumstances...

