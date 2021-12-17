Aggravated Manslaughter of Child

Minneapolis, MN) -- The trial of ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter continues this morning (Wednesday 9 a-m) with more of the state's witnesses on the stand. Potter said Tuesday that she wants the judge -- not a jury -- to decide whether aggravating factors would increase the length of her sentence if she's convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright. Brooklyn Center use-of-force and Taser instructor Sergeant Mike Peterson demonstrated a so-called "spark test," which officers are recommended to do before each shift. Peterson said "I don't" when prosecutors asked, "have you been aware of any other officers who drew their handgun when they meant to draw their Taser." Potter is seen on body camera video saying, "Taser, Taser, Taser," before fatally shooting Wright with her service weapon.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO