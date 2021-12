It’s been a rough season for the Panthers. But the Carolina Panthers did lead the NFL in one category- food hygiene violations. Yeah, I guess that’s not one to be proud of. Overall more than 2,500 critical food hygiene violations were discovered at NFL stadiums throughout the last five years. This is according to a study by Pickswise. In all, health inspectors uncovered more than 2,770 of these critical food violations from September 2016 to October 21st. This was part of 8,238 inspections at 25 stadiums.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO