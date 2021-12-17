ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

10 Horror Movies to That'll Satisfy Your Need for Spookiness in 2022

By Jasmine Ting
Cosmopolitan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the disappointment that was the year 2020, people have stopped claiming that the new year is going to be the year. We're all just hoping for a nice, quiet, normal, okay 2022. We don't need any more shocking events, bombshells, and plot twists. The most excitement...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This twisted Netflix psychological horror movie has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! As we’ve documented on several occasions now, 2021’s lucrative book-to-TV-and-movie adaptation train keeps rolling right along — powered by our incessant need for new streaming content, as well as source material for the big-budget theatrical fare we all enjoy. One of the best recent examples of this is Fever Dream, a Netflix original movie that was just added to the streamer last month. It’s based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name. And it’s in line with a trend we continue to see...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Jordan Peele
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

The Scariest Movie of the Year Isn’t a Horror Movie

The Humans features no ghosts, monsters, or poltergeists. It’s not set inside a haunted house, an abandoned building, or a tract of shadowy woods. And yet, it might be the scariest movie of the year. Based on Stephen Karam’s Tony-winning play, and adapted and directed by Karam himself, The Humans...
MOVIES
IGN

The Best Horror Movie of 2021

This year’s top horror movies feature the best of what the genre has to offer — suspense, scares, slashers, stomach-turning gore, topical commentary and more — all of which make it a memorable year for horror fans no matter their subgenre of choice. These are our picks...
MOVIES
/Film

The Scariest Horror Film Of All Time According To Science

As audiences, we know what scares us, but it's still nice to have some official validation when we're defending our decision to sleep with the lights on. Viewers who are terrified of a select few horror films now have that validation, thanks to a study called the "Science of Scare Project."
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Irl#Marvel
TVOvermind

10 Horror Movies with Creepy Endings

A lot of horror movies have a creepy, ominous ending, but there are some that leave the audience a bit shell-shocked as the credits start to roll since they went to that point and then beyond. In other words, they took the story to a level that the audience wasn’t expecting and slapped them with a healthy dose of something, be it horror or feelings, that they weren’t ready to deal with. Given the fact that a lot of these movies were already traumatic enough, giving the audience something that will haunt them as they leave the theater is an interesting method that usually gets a lot of people to come back hoping to see another movie that will explain what they just saw. In some cases, it doesn’t always happen since the ending scene could be the cap to an otherwise great story, but in other cases, this has been the start of something that people simply can’t get enough of and are desperate to see continue. Here are ten movies with the creepiest endings.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
411mania.com

Universal Delays Horror Film The Black Phone to June

Scott Derrickson’s new horror film The Black Phone will release four months later than most recently planned. Universal Pictures has announced that the film, which stars Ethan Hawke as the villain, will release on June 24th, 2022. That’s a delay from the most recent February 4th premiere date.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

2022 Netflix Movie Release Dates: All The New Movies Confirmed To Premiere

The year 2021 saw new Netflix movie releases coming out every week, making it a pretty massive time for the streaming giant. Well, it looks like 2022 is going to be an even bigger year and may see the release of some of the best Netflix original movies yet, from the highly anticipated Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel to an epic team-up between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the spy thriller The Gray Man.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Have we witnessed the death of the Hollywood remake?

So far, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story hasn’t had audiences pirouetting and finger-clicking their way to cinemas. There are plenty of reasons why; the main one relating to a certain global pandemic. But one explanation that keeps being proffered is that viewers are simply sick of remakes – and it’s not entirely wrong. Hollywood still has no qualms about bringing back its vintage franchises, of course. But as the imminent returns of The Matrix, Scream, Top Gun, Indiana Jones, Hocus Pocus and Legally Blonde demonstrate, the fashionable way to cash in on a venerable intellectual property is to hire as many of the original cast members as you can and to pick up where you left off. Sequels are in; remakes are out.
MOVIES
The Independent

The 49 best movie insults of all time, from Avengers to Scarface

Movie insults have been a part of cinema since the very beginning. Despite the changing face of film over the decades, scriptwriters will always relish the opportunity to let their characters speak awful words they could never get away with in real life.The truth is, everybody loves a movie insult. A well-timed put-down can make any film more memorable, regardless of genre. Knowing where to find the best examples of insults can be an overwhelming task. There are the obvious – the ones whose quotability ensured a film’s legendary status – but dig deep, and there are an entire...
MOVIES
Variety

Saban Films Buys Supernatural Horror Movie ‘Shepherd’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to “Shepherd,” a supernatural thriller by writer-director Russell Owen. Following its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival, “Shepherd” was released in theaters in the United Kingdom last month and has generated $19 million to date. It doesn’t yet have a release date domestically. “Shepherd” centers on Eric Black, who finds work on a remote, weather-worn Scottish island after the sudden death of his wife. As his sadness continues to engulf him, so do the supernatural portents of his stark new surroundings. He soon becomes plagued by terrifying visions until it is clear he must...
MOVIES
First Showing

Make a Horror Movie, Meet a Real Serial Killer in 'Stoker Hills' Trailer

"He's on the move!" Screen Media has revealed the first official trailer for an indie horror film titled Stoker Hills, arriving in theaters and on VOD in January after first premiering last year. The film takes place in the secluded town of Stoker Hills where three college students filming a horror movie find themselves trapped in their own worst nightmare when they are kidnapped by a serial killer. "Their only hope for survival is two detectives who find the camera they left behind in the woods." Another meta concept involving friends making a horror movie and encountering real horror. The film stars David Gridley, Vince Hill-Bedford, Eric Etebari, William Lee Scott, Steffani Brass, Tyler Clark, and Jason Sweat; as well as Danny Nucci, John Beasley and Tony Todd. It looks like there's much more going on than just this serial killer.
MOVIES
The Independent

Love Actually fans discover ‘comically bad’ deleted airport scene

With each Christmas comes the annual viewing (or for some people multiple viewings) of the festive rom-com Love Actually, and every year new bits of trivia emerge.Richard Curtis’s 2003 film is a favourite for many looking for entertainment over the holidays, with its all-star cast including Emma Thompson, Kiera Knightley, Bill Nighy, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and the late Alan Rickman.This Christmas, a deleted scene has made its way back into the rounds on social media, having first emerged around 2013. In an interview, director Curtis explains that Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s character Sam was originally written as a...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy