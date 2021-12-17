Panthers QB PJ Walker quarantined as Matt Barkley added to COVID list

The Carolina Panthers’ whirlwind of a quarterback room just had some gas tossed on that fire on Friday.

The team announced that backup Matt Barkley will not be returning to Buffalo to help his teammates face the Bills. He was placed on their Reserve/COVID-19 list.

While not being able to catch up with his old teammates might be a bummer for Barkley, who hasn’t played for the Panthers since joining Carolina, this brings another situation to light.

Across the NFL, COVID cases have risen sharply over the past week, as they have nationwide.

Barkley was never likely to suit up vs. the Bills (7-6) unless something happened to the rest of the Panthers’ QB room. Now Carolina is eagerly hoping that doesn’t happen.

Cam Newton is the starter and PJ Walker is the main backup who also has split playing time with Newton in recent games. Carolina will hope nothing is passed between Barkley and the rest of the group.

The Panthers (5-8) did reveal they took a precaution to avoid this.

Walker has worked remotely and separate from Newton as a safety measure, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule said Friday:

As of Friday, both Newton and Walker have not tested positive.

Thursday, Barkley evidently did show some symptoms because he missed practice with an illness only to then be placed on the COVID list the following day.

Bills Wire will provide any further updates as they become available.