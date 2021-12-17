ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers QB PJ Walker quarantined as Matt Barkley added to COVID list

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQYaL_0dPmqQNn00

The Carolina Panthers’ whirlwind of a quarterback room just had some gas tossed on that fire on Friday.

The team announced that backup Matt Barkley will not be returning to Buffalo to help his teammates face the Bills. He was placed on their Reserve/COVID-19 list.

While not being able to catch up with his old teammates might be a bummer for Barkley, who hasn’t played for the Panthers since joining Carolina, this brings another situation to light.

Across the NFL, COVID cases have risen sharply over the past week, as they have nationwide.

Barkley was never likely to suit up vs. the Bills (7-6) unless something happened to the rest of the Panthers’ QB room. Now Carolina is eagerly hoping that doesn’t happen.

Cam Newton is the starter and PJ Walker is the main backup who also has split playing time with Newton in recent games. Carolina will hope nothing is passed between Barkley and the rest of the group.

The Panthers (5-8) did reveal they took a precaution to avoid this.

Walker has worked remotely and separate from Newton as a safety measure, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule said Friday:

As of Friday, both Newton and Walker have not tested positive.

Thursday, Barkley evidently did show some symptoms because he missed practice with an illness only to then be placed on the COVID list the following day.

Bills Wire will provide any further updates as they become available.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Panthers Reportedly Sign Former ‘Hard Knocks’ Star

The Carolina Panthers added some depth at defensive end for the final three weeks of the regular season, claiming Azur Kamara off waivers. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the move. Kamara, who played college football at Kansas, became a fan favorite on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year. Fans...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to Matt Rhule calling him out for 4th-down gaffe

The Carolina Panthers were defeated convincingly by the Buffalo Bills last week. One of the most memorable plays from the game occurred on a 4th-and-1 play, in which Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who was blitzed heavily, opted to pass instead of hand the ball on the option play, ultimately throwing the ball to no one. The play drew criticism from head coach Matt Rhule to which Newton offered a response.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system. “Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.
NFL
The Spun

Matt Rhule Has Honest Admission On Panthers’ QB Situation

With only three games remaining in the regular season, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is still searching for an answer at quarterback. Sam Darnold showed some promise in the first month of the season, but he eventually became a turnover machine. Once he went down with a shoulder injury, the Panthers signed Cam Newton with the hope that he could revitalize his career.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#Panthers Qb Pj Walker#The Carolina Panthers#Reserve Covid 19#Bills Wire
nfltraderumors.co

Panthers Officially Make Five Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced that they have made a series of roster moves ahead of Week 16’s game against the Buccaneers. Carolina placed K Zane Gonzalez on the injured reserve. (NFLTR) The Panthers signed K Lirim Hajrullahu off of Washington’s practice squad. Carolina also signed K Alex Kessman...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy