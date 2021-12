HIGH POINT, N.C. – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team fell in a nip-and-tuck matchup to High Point Tuesday night at the Qubein Center, 55-52. Quotable. "Obviously, not our best performance, we were a little bit shorthanded. Disappointed with our effort on the glass and the loose ball battle. If we're not going to shoot the ball well, which certain nights you're not – especially on the road – you're going to have to come up with a way to find loose rebounds, loose balls, it's imperative to winning on the road and we weren't able to do that tonight."

2 DAYS AGO