Yesterday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it will permanently allow Americans to access abortion pills by mail. With the new ruling, patients will now be able to receive FDA-approved abortion medication by mail, which was initially only available through in-person pick-up. However, some states still have laws in place that will prevent their residents from receiving abortion pills by mail, regardless of the FDA's decision. Nineteen states have prohibitions that ban the use of telemedicine for abortion, according to CNN.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO