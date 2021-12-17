ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Real-World Data Underscores Efficacy of Durvalumab in NSCLC

By Maggie Tibbitt
onclive.com
 6 days ago

Real-world data from the PACIFIC-R trial evaluating durvalumab following chemoradiotherapy in patients with stage III, unresectable non–small cell lung cancer provide evidence supporting the agent’s efficacy in this population, solidifying its role as a standard-of-care treatment. Real-world data from the PACIFIC-R trial (NCT03798535) evaluating durvalumab (Imfinizi) following...

www.onclive.com

Medscape News

Bulevirtide Shows Real-World Efficacy Versus HDV

A real-world analysis of bulevirtide found a safety and efficacy profile similar to what was seen in earlier clinical trials in the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. HDV can only infect patients already carrying hepatitis B virus (HBV), but it causes the most severe form of viral hepatitis...
pharmacytimes.com

Clinical, Real-World Data Support Use of Daratumumab in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Data support daratumumab as part of a standard of care regimen in the frontline setting for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Analyses of data from first-line treatment with daratumumab (Darzalex; Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies)-based regimens demonstrated deep and durable responses in patients with newly diagnosed (ND) multiple myeloma (MM), according to a presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2021 Annual Meeting. Additionally, investigators observed a potential survival benefit for daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Rd).
ajmc.com

Dr Robert Rifkin Explains the Importance of Real-world Data in MM Patient Populations

Robert Rifkin, MD, FACP, a medical oncologist and hematologist at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, describes his research on real-world treatment patterns among patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. Phase 3 clinical trials are very expensive, and using real-world evidence to aid with trial design and increase representation can help benefit...
onclive.com

Expansion Cohort Explores Efficacy of Novel Treatment for Waldenström Macroglobulinemia

Treatment options for patients with Waldeström macroglobulinemia are often derived from those devel-oped for patients with multiple myeloma and other low-grade lymphomas. Treatment options for patients with Waldeström macroglobulinemia (WM) are often derived from those devel-oped for patients with multiple myeloma and other low-grade lymphomas. Patients with WM are relatively rare. Their disease is defined as lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma with involvement of the bone marrow and the immunoglobulin (Ig) M monoclonal gammopathy, novel therapeutic strategies are often difficult to develop through tradi-tional clinical trial design.1.
cancernetwork.com

Avelumab Maintenance for Urothelial Carcinoma: Real-World Evidence

Daniel Petrylak, MD and Donald Barry Boyd, MD, MS, examine real-world data presented in the recent publication, “Avelumab first-line maintenance in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma: Applying clinical trial findings to clinical practice.”. Daniel Petrylak, MD: Hello, I’m Dr. Daniel Petrylak, professor of medicine and urology at the...
onclive.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Patritumab Deruxtecan for EGFR+ NSCLC

The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to patritumab deruxtecan for the treatment of patients with metastatic or locally advanced EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer with disease progression on or after treatment with a third-generation TKI and platinum-based therapies. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to...
onclive.com

Dr. Gold on Leveraging Sotorasib in KRAS G12C–Mutated NSCLC

Kathryn Gold, MD, discusses best practices with the use of sotorasib in patients with KRAS G12C–mutated non–small cell lung cancer. Kathryn Gold, MD, medical oncologist and professor of medicine at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, discusses best practices with the use of sotorasib (Lumakras) in patients with KRAS G12C–mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
onclive.com

Real-World Efficacy of Tisagenlecleucel in Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Similar to Clinical Trial Data With Improved Safety Outcomes

Real-world data of children and young adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia treated with tisagenlecleucel demonstrated similar efficacy outcomes and a more favorable safety profile compared with the ELIANA trial. Real-world data of children and young adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia treated with tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) demonstrated similar...
Benzinga

Final Data Reaffirms Efficacy Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) announced final results from an analysis of all 2,246 adults enrolled in its Phase 2/3 EPIC-HR trial of Paxlovid. These results were consistent with the interim analysis, showing Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized, high-risk adult patients with COVID-19 treated within three days of symptom onset.
onclive.com

Surgical Resectability Remains Crucial in Determining Treatment Strategy in Liver-Only Metastatic CRC

Early identification of patients with liver-only metastatic colorectal cancer who are eligible for resection is crucial to determining their course of treatment and what role modalities like chemotherapy will play in their treatment strategy. Early identification of patients with liver-only metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who are eligible for resection is...
onclive.com

Belantamab Mafodotin/Pd Triplet Demonstrates Manageable Safety Profile in Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

The triplet regimen of belantamab mafodotin plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone was revealed to have a manageable safety profile, which is consistent with the known individual safety profiles of belantamab mafodotin or pomalidomide and dexamethasone, in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The triplet regimen of belantamab mafodotin-blmf (Blenrep) plus pomalidomide (Pomalyst)...
onclive.com

Dr. Shirasu on the Clinical Implications of ctDNA in CRC

Hiromichi Shirasu, MD, discusses the clinical implications of the GALAXY trial as part of the CIRCULATE-Japan project, which is investigating circulating tumor DNA status in patients with resectable colorectal cancer. Hiromichi Shirasu, MD, of the Shizuoka Cancer Center in Shizuoka, Japan, discusses the clinical implications of the GALAXY trial (UMIN000039205)...
onclive.com

Tisagenlecleucel Continues to Show Favorable Real-World Efficacy and Safety in R/R B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas

Tisagenlecleucel demonstrated encouraging real-world efficacy and a favorable safety profile that was consistent with findings from the pivotal phase 2 JULIET trial in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or high-grade B-cell lymphoma. Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) demonstrated encouraging real-world efficacy and a favorable safety profile that was consistent with findings...
onclive.com

The HER2+ MBC Treatment Pipeline

Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, PhD: Let’s start wrapping this up by offering some closing thoughts and what you’re looking forward to in the HER2-positive space in the coming months to years. Mylin, I’ll start with you. Mylin A. Torres, MD: As a radiation oncologist, I think our whole...
onclive.com

Dr. Zurita-Saavedra on Leveraging Antiandrogen Agents in Metastatic HSPC

Amado J. Zurita-Saavedra, MD, discusses the utilization of the antiandrogen agents apalutamide and enzalutamide in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. Amado J. Zurita-Saavedra, MD, assistant professor, associate professor, Department of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the utilization of the antiandrogen agents apalutamide (Erleada) and enzalutamide (Xtandi) in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).
ajmc.com

Phase 1/2 Trial Results Underscore Teclistamab’s Efficacy in RRMM

Updated results of the MajesTEC -1 phase 1/2 study on teclistamab showed the treatment resulted in an overall response rate of 62% among heavily pretreated patients with multiple myeloma. Updated results of the MajesTEC-1 phase 1/2 study on teclistamab showed the treatment resulted in an overall response rate (ORR) of...
pharmacytimes.com

New Longer-term Efficacy, Safety Data of Asciminib in CML

Myriam Mendila, MD, chief medical officer and global head of medical affairs at Novartis Oncology, discusses new longer-term efficacy and safety data from the pivotal phase 3 ASCEMBL study. Pharmacy Times interviewed Myriam Mendila, MD, chief medical officer and global head of medical affairs at Novartis Oncology, on her presentation...
onclive.com

Adaptation Is Key to Advancing Care for Adult Patients With Leukemia

Jorge E. Cortes, MD, has been an investigative leader for nearly 30 years in the development of numerous leukemia treatments. It would be difficult to look at data involving practice-changing agents for patients with leukemia and miss the name Jorge E. Cortes, MD. An investigative leader for nearly 30 years, Cortes has led the development of numerous leukemia treatments, including trials for the second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) bosutinib (Bosulif), which is widely used for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML); omacetaxine mepesuccinate (Synribo), a drug approved for patients with CML when TKIs have stopped working; the third-generation TKI ponatinib (Iclusig), another CML treatment; and glasdegib (Daurismo), a smoothened inhibitor approved for the treatment of older patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and complications like heart or kidney disease that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.
