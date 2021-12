When a red plate is placed on the table at Emily Rousell’s house, her four kids know someone in the family is being celebrated that night. “We started out using a special ‘celebration’ plate for family birthdays,” she said. “Soon we realized that there were other moments, in addition to birthdays, that we wanted to hold up as special and recognized. Our regular dinner plates are white, so red seemed like a good choice to stand out from the rest and highlight a person’s spot at the table.”

