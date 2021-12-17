ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Administration to Tackle Lead in Drinking Water

 7 days ago
Biden Administration to Tackle Lead in Drinking Water. FRIDAY, Dec. 17,...

mynews13.com

Biden administration announces plan to replace all of nation's lead pipes

Saying no American should drink water contaminated with lead, the Biden administration on Thursday announced a plan to replace all of the nation’s lead service lines. Saying no American should drink water contaminated with lead, the Biden administration on Thursday announced a plan to replace all of the nation’s lead service lines.
U.S. POLITICS
abc17news.com

EPA details push to tighten rules for lead in drinking water

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking steps aimed at reducing lead in drinking water, releasing $2.9 billion in infrastructure bill funds for lead pipe removal. It has also announced plans by the Environmental Protection Agency to impose stricter rules to limit exposure to the health hazard. The goal is to eventually replace aging lead pipes, which can leach particles of the heavy metal into drinking water, potentially causing severe developmental and neurological issues. The White House estimates between 6 million and 10 million homes in the U.S. get water through lead service lines, which connect buildings to the water main and can leach particles of the neurotoxin into drinking water.
U.S. POLITICS
abc11.com

City plagued by lead in drinking water sees improvement, testing shows

After seeing elevated levels of lead in its drinking water for three years, the city of Benton Harbor, Michigan, a majority Black community, is finally seeing decreasing numbers, according to a recent report. The six-month sample results released Wednesday showed that for the first time since 2018, Benton Harbor reports...
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

New York Reduces Lead Level Allowed in School Drinking Water

New York State will strengthen its lead poisoning prevention law, reducing the amount allowed in drinking water at public schools and increasing testing frequency, under legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). The measure (A.160B/S.2122A) reduces the action level for public school drinking water to 5 parts per billion,...
POLITICS
myrtlebeachonline.com

North Carolina hasn’t tested for lead in schools’ drinking water. Until now.

Public schools in North Carolina could begin testing taps and drinking water fountains for lead concentrations early next year, using funds included in the recently signed state budget. The budget allocates $32.8 million from the American Rescue Act to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to work with...
POLITICS
iheart.com

Excessive Lead Levels Found In Boston Drinking Water

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) – In the latest round of sampling of Boston’s drinking water, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) found excessive levels of lead. The levels exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s (MassDEP) action level for lead, which is 17.4 parts per billion. BWSC said they will work with MassDEP to continue monitoring the situation and remove additional lead service lines in the water’s distribution system.
BOSTON, MA
neworleanssun.com

Study finds approach to identify schools with high lead levels in drinking water

Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): A team of researchers have recently used real-world data to determine an approach for identifying schools likely to have problematic lead levels. The study has been published in the 'Environmental ScienceTechnology Letters Journal'. Under certain circumstances, pipes, faucets and other plumbing system components can release...
EDUCATION
WBAL Radio

Benton Harbor, Michigan sees decreasing levels of lead in drinking water

(BENTON, Mich.) -- After seeing elevated levels of lead in its drinking water for three years, the city of Benton Harbor, Michigan, a majority Black community, is finally seeing decreasing numbers, according to a recent report. The six-month sample results released Wednesday showed that for the first time since 2018,...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
