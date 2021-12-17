ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jon Jones plea deal: Domestic violence charge dropped against MMA star, U-E graduate

The Dansville Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC light heavyweight champion and Union-Endicott graduate Jon Jones has struck a plea deal with prosecutors in Nevada, and the most serious charge against him in a domestic violence case has been dropped. Jones had a domestic violence charge against him dismissed Tuesday. In exchange, he pled no...

www.dansvilleonline.com

mmanews.com

Jon Jones’s Battery Domestic Violence Charge Has Been Dismissed

The latest criminal charges brought against Jon Jones have been resolved. In September, Jon Jones was arrested for battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. According to Las Vegas court records, Jones pleaded no contest Tuesday to the vehicle-related charges stemming from him headbutting a police car while being detained. As a result, he was ordered to pay a restitution fee of $750 for damages caused to the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ESPN

Former UFC champ Jon Jones accepts plea deal in domestic battery case, won't serve jail time

Former UFC champion Jon Jones has taken a plea deal in his domestic battery case in Nevada and will serve no jail time, according to online court records. Jones pleaded nolo contendere to a lesser charge, misdemeanor destroying the property of another, in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, stemming from a Sept. 24 incident at a Las Vegas Strip resort. Jones must stay out of trouble, pay $750 restitution to the victim and attend anger management counseling, the records stated.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather...
UFC
The Independent

Dana White tells Francis Ngannou he can leave UFC

UFC president Dana White says star Francis Ngannou can leave the promotion at the end of his contract if he wants.The fighter and his representatives have had a tension-filled relationship with the UFC with Ngannou criticising them publicly. White says if he is that unhappy he should leave.White told ESPN: “Look, if you want to be with us, we’d love to have you. If you don’t want to be with us, no problem. It’s all good. I think his contract, and this is off the top of my head, if he wins he still has time with us after this...
UFC
The Independent

UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev has ‘Conor McGregor X factor stardom’, rival claims

UFC fighter Belal Muhammad wants to steal up and coming star Khamzat Chimaev’s hype, who has “Conor McGregor stardom”.Chimaev has stunned the UFC world, so much so that many fighters have shied away from facing the unbeaten Russian. But Muhammad wants to fight him as Chimaev believes he’s “untouchable”.Muhammad told MMA Junkie: “He has the most hype in the division right now. He has that (Conor) McGregor X-factor stardom right now, where the fans think he’s untouchable. The boss thinks he’s untouchable.“They all think it’s just a matter of time before he becomes champion. So for me, if I beat...
UFC
mmanews.com

MMA Fighter Gets Life Sentence For Attacking Partner & Teenage Girls

33-year-old MMA fighter Liam Hall has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of eight years before being eligible for parole after assaulting his partner and her two teenage girls. It all began in September when Hall entered a drunken and drugged rage over losing his wallet. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY

